We want to meet CM to discuss demands in interest of people: Balasaheb Thorat

Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat on Tuesday said that whatever is written in the editorial of Shiv Sena's mouthpiece Saamana is not the complete truth and is based on little information.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 16-06-2020 16:29 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 16:29 IST
Balasaheb Thorat speaks to ANI in Mumbai [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat on Tuesday said that whatever is written in the editorial of Shiv Sena's mouthpiece Saamana is not the complete truth and is based on little information. Thorat said that he wants to meet Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to discuss some demands that are in the interest of people.

"We want to talk to the Chief Minister. We have asked for the time and most likely talks will be held today or tomorrow. Whatever is written in Saamana is not the complete truth. They have written an article based on whatever little information they had," he said while speaking to ANI in Mumbai. In an apparent rift in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra, the Shiv Sena took a jibe at the Congress party and asked "why is the old cot (Congress) making a noise". Through the party mouthpiece Saamna, Sena said that Congress leaders, Balasaheb Thorat and Ashok Chavan had raised issues in the recent days and the latter, especially, had blamed bureaucrats for the "issues" within the tri-party coalition government in the state.

The Saamna article comes in response to an interview published in an English daily in which Chavan had been quoted blaming bureaucrats for creating a rift among MVA and added that Congress will soon take up the matter with Sena chief and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. (ANI)

