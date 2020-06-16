Left Menu
Sena likens Cong to 'old creaking cot', says govt is stable

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray should be prepared to tolerate such murmurs in the alliance," it added. But no one should harbour the idea that the MVA government will collapse and the "gates of Raj Bhavan will be opened for them early morning once again", the Sena said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-06-2020 16:51 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 16:51 IST
The Shiv Sena on Tuesday called its ally Congress an "old creaking cot" following the Sonia Gandhi-led party grumbling about not having enough say in the ruling coalition, but also asserted that there was no threat to the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra. State Congresss chief Balasaheb Thorat said the editorial in the Sena mouthpiece Saamana was based on the wrong information.

The editorial in the 'Saamana' said that internal resentment was inevitbale in an alliance of parties with different ideologies. The Congress was an old party with a historical legacy where murmurs of resentment are more, it said.

"The cot is old and creaks often. The cot is very old, but has historical legacy. There are many (leaders) on the cot who change their sides...whether the Congress or NCP, both parties have seasoned politicians who know when to express resentment and when to change sides," the Marathi daily said. "There are many in the party (Congress) who can change sides. This is the reason why murmurs are being felt. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray should be prepared to tolerate such murmurs in the alliance," it added.

But no one should harbour the idea that the MVA government will collapse and the "gates of Raj Bhavan will be opened for them early morning once again", the Sena said. It was apparently referring to the early morning swearing-in of BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis as chief minister and NCP's Ajit Pawar as his deputy during a stand-off between the Sena and its then ally BJP over power-sharing in November.

Of late, the Congresss has been seeking more say in the decision-making process. Chief minister Thackeray has been holding talks with NCP chief Sharad Pawar on important issues including the coornavirus pandemic and relief for victims of cyclone Nisarga, which has created a feeling among Congress leaders that they are being left out, Cogress sources have said.

The Congress has also requested Thackeray to hold a meeting of the three parties at the earliest to finalise the names of 12 members for appointment to the Legislative Council in the governor's quota. Calling the Congress the "third pillar" of the alliance government, the 'Saamana' claimed that the Shiv Sena had "sacrificed the most" in the tripartite set-up.

"Why are there murmurs? What does their complaint that they should be heard mean? Congress leaders and ministers Balasaheb Thorat and Ashok Chavan both have long experience of governance. They should remember that even (NCP chief) Sharad Pawar has long experience in administration. But there are no complaints from his party," the Sena said. There are complaints about the bureaucracy, but however "big" an official may be, he remains a government servant and has to obey the chief minister's orders, it said.

Noting that there was also a complaint about Chief Secretary Ajoy Mehta getting repeated extensions which is causing resentment in the bureaucracy, the Sena said the issue can be discussed. "But there is no complaint that any illegal work has been done in the government. The entire bureaucracy and the administration are fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, but still, Uddhav Thackeray should hear out Chavan and Thorat," it said.

The 12 Council seats should be shared on the basis of the strength of each coalition partner in the Assembly, the Sena mouthpiece said. The Sena has 56 MLAs, the NCP 54 and the Congress 44 in the 288-member Assembly.

"In the power-sharing, the Shiv Sena has sacrificed the most. It had to give one ministerial berth to the NCP when Sharad Pawar objected to the Congress getting the post of Assembly Speaker," the Sena said. Two additional cabinet berths were given to the Congress instead of the posts of minister of state, it said.

State Congress chief Thorat, who is also revenue minister, said the editorial was based on "incomplete information" and sends out wrong message about his party. "We are with the MVA," he added.

