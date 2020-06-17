Left Menu
Development News Edition

Don't be afraid, come out of hiding and tell truth to nation: Rahul to PM on Ladakh face off

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to come out of "hiding" and share the truth of the India-China face-off, saying the entire country is standing behind him.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2020 12:29 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 12:16 IST
Don't be afraid, come out of hiding and tell truth to nation: Rahul to PM on Ladakh face off
Rahul Gandhi (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to come out of "hiding" and share the truth of the India-China face-off, saying the entire country is standing behind him. Questioning the prime minister's silence on the fierce clash between Indian and Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh, he said the country needs to know what has happened and why Modi is silent.

"Why is the Prime Minister silent. Where are you hiding? You should come out, the whole country is standing behind you together. Come out and tell the truth to the country, don't be afraid," Gandhi told the prime minister in a video message. Twenty Indian Army personnel including a colonel were killed in the clash with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday night, the biggest military confrontation in over five decades that has significantly escalated the already volatile border standoff between the two.

The former Congress chief, in his message shared on his Twitter account, also saluted the brave martyrs of the country. He said that two days ago, 20 Indian soldiers were martyred and snatched away from their families and China has snatched India's land and usurped it. "Why is the PM silent? Why is he hiding? Enough is enough. We need to know what has happened," Gandhi earlier said on Twitter.

"How dare China kill our soldiers? How dare they take our land?" he said. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also asked Prime Minister Modi to show up, saying it is time to stand up to China as it is threatening India's sovereignty.

"Our land, our sovereignty is being threatened, our soldiers and officers have been martyred, are we just going to remain silent? "India deserves the truth. It deserves leadership that is willing to do anything before allowing its land to be taken. Show up Narender Modi ji, it's time to stand up to China," she said in a tweet. The Army initially said on Tuesday that an officer and two soldiers were killed. But in a late evening statement, it revised the figure to 20, saying 17 others who "were critically injured in the line of duty and exposed to sub-zero temperatures at the standoff location succumbed to their injuries." Government sources said the Chinese side too suffered "proportionate casualties" but chose not to speculate on the number.

It is the biggest confrontation between the two militaries after their 1967 clashes in Nathu La when India lost around 80 soldiers, while over 300 Chinese army personnel were killed in the confrontation.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmation, production updates, what we know so far

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

London stocks gain on recovery optimism; energy firm SSE jumps

Londons FTSE 100 rose for a second straight day on Wednesday as investors remained optimistic about a post-coronavirus economic recovery, with energy firm SSE Plc jumping after posting an upbeat annual profit. The renewable power generator ...

Odisha: Balasore Sadar MLA dies of cardiac arrest

The MLA of Balasore Sadar constituency in Odisha and BJP leader Madan Mohan Dutta died of cardiac arrest on Wednesday, family sources said. He was 63 and is survived by his wife and two children.The first-time MLA was admitted to a hospital...

Our soldiers fought bravely to protect country's frontiers: BSP on Ladakh face-off

Bahujan Samaj Party BSP national spokesperson Sudhindra Bhadoria on Wednesday paid homage to Indian Army soldiers, who lost their lives in the violent face-off between India and China in the Galwan Valley of Ladakh. The BSP leader said the ...

Culinary Culture Launches #MeriMAAsterChef Contest on Instagram

A contest designed to celebrate Indian mothers and their delicious recipes Cash prizes of INR 1,00,000 INR 50,000 and INR 25,000 up for grabs MUMBAI, June 17, 2020 PRNewswire -- Culinary Culture, Indias leading culinary platform, has...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020