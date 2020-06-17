Left Menu
Development News Edition

Accusing PM Narendra Modi of 'hiding and being silent', Rahul Gandhi urges him to reveal truth regarding Ladakh incident

Accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of "hiding" and "being silent", Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday urged him to come forward and reveal the ground reality of the incidents which took place in Galwan valley area of Ladakh in which at least 20 Indian Army personnel, including an officer, lost their lives.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2020 12:34 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 12:34 IST
Accusing PM Narendra Modi of 'hiding and being silent', Rahul Gandhi urges him to reveal truth regarding Ladakh incident
Screengrab from the video message shared by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday. . Image Credit: ANI

Accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of "hiding" and "being silent", Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday urged him to come forward and reveal the ground reality of the incidents which took place in Galwan valley area of Ladakh in which at least 20 Indian Army personnel, including an officer, lost their lives. "Why is the PM silent? Why is he hiding? Enough is enough. We need to know what has happened. How dare China kill our soldiers? How dare they take our land?" the Congress leader tweeted.

The Wayanad MP later also put out a short video on the issue, urging Prime Minister Modi to come forward and assuring him that the whole country stood with him. The video was shared by the Congress leader on Twitter with the caption, "My salute to the brave martyrs of the country."

"Two days back, 20 Indian soldiers were martyred, they were snatched away from their families. China has snatched land from India, Prime Minister why are you silent? Where are you hiding? Come out, the whole country, all of us, are standing with you. The country is standing with you as one (unit). Come out and tell the truth to the country, do not be afraid," Gandhi said in the short 27-second video clip he shared on Twitter. Earlier yesterday, the Congress leader had condoled the death of the Army personnel in the violent face-off with Chinese troops.

The violent face-off happened on late evening and the night of June 15 in Ladakh's Galwan Valley as a result of an attempt by the Chinese troops to "unilaterally change" the status quo during de-escalation in Eastern Ladakh and the situation could have been avoided if the agreement at the higher level been scrupulously followed by the Chinese side, India said on June 16. The Chinese side also suffered casualties, including the death of the commanding officer of the Chinese Unit involved in the violent face-off with Indian troops, sources confirmed to ANI. (ANI)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmation, production updates, what we know so far

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

London stocks gain on recovery optimism; energy firm SSE jumps

Londons FTSE 100 rose for a second straight day on Wednesday as investors remained optimistic about a post-coronavirus economic recovery, with energy firm SSE Plc jumping after posting an upbeat annual profit. The renewable power generator ...

Odisha: Balasore Sadar MLA dies of cardiac arrest

The MLA of Balasore Sadar constituency in Odisha and BJP leader Madan Mohan Dutta died of cardiac arrest on Wednesday, family sources said. He was 63 and is survived by his wife and two children.The first-time MLA was admitted to a hospital...

Our soldiers fought bravely to protect country's frontiers: BSP on Ladakh face-off

Bahujan Samaj Party BSP national spokesperson Sudhindra Bhadoria on Wednesday paid homage to Indian Army soldiers, who lost their lives in the violent face-off between India and China in the Galwan Valley of Ladakh. The BSP leader said the ...

Culinary Culture Launches #MeriMAAsterChef Contest on Instagram

A contest designed to celebrate Indian mothers and their delicious recipes Cash prizes of INR 1,00,000 INR 50,000 and INR 25,000 up for grabs MUMBAI, June 17, 2020 PRNewswire -- Culinary Culture, Indias leading culinary platform, has...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020