Accusing PM Narendra Modi of 'hiding and being silent', Rahul Gandhi urges him to reveal truth regarding Ladakh incident

Accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of "hiding" and "being silent", Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday urged him to come forward and reveal the ground reality of the incidents which took place in Galwan valley area of Ladakh in which at least 20 Indian Army personnel, including an officer, lost their lives. "Why is the PM silent? Why is he hiding? Enough is enough. We need to know what has happened. How dare China kill our soldiers? How dare they take our land?" the Congress leader tweeted.

The Wayanad MP later also put out a short video on the issue, urging Prime Minister Modi to come forward and assuring him that the whole country stood with him. The video was shared by the Congress leader on Twitter with the caption, "My salute to the brave martyrs of the country."

"Two days back, 20 Indian soldiers were martyred, they were snatched away from their families. China has snatched land from India, Prime Minister why are you silent? Where are you hiding? Come out, the whole country, all of us, are standing with you. The country is standing with you as one (unit). Come out and tell the truth to the country, do not be afraid," Gandhi said in the short 27-second video clip he shared on Twitter. Earlier yesterday, the Congress leader had condoled the death of the Army personnel in the violent face-off with Chinese troops.

The violent face-off happened on late evening and the night of June 15 in Ladakh's Galwan Valley as a result of an attempt by the Chinese troops to "unilaterally change" the status quo during de-escalation in Eastern Ladakh and the situation could have been avoided if the agreement at the higher level been scrupulously followed by the Chinese side, India said on June 16. The Chinese side also suffered casualties, including the death of the commanding officer of the Chinese Unit involved in the violent face-off with Indian troops, sources confirmed to ANI. (ANI)