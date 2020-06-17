Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. Senate Republicans launch police reform bill to rival Democrats

But it is not clear that Congress will agree on how to act. Democrats claim the Republican plan does not go far enough, while Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said the Democratic legislation would go nowhere in his chamber, dismissing it as "typical Democratic overreach." Unlike the Democratic legislation, the Republican bill would not allow victims of misconduct to sue police, ban police chokeholds outright or create new rules to restrict the use of lethal force. Instead, Republicans rely on the use of federal grant money to encourage police departments to adopt reforms.

Reuters | Updated: 17-06-2020 19:18 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 19:18 IST
U.S. Senate Republicans launch police reform bill to rival Democrats

U.S. Senate Republicans unveiled a new police reform bill on Wednesday as a rival to more sweeping Democratic legislation, as Congress struggled to address racial disparities in law enforcement three weeks after the death of George Floyd. The Republican-led Senate will turn to the bill next week, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told a news conference, as Democrats in the House of Representatives prepared to advance their own legislation to a floor vote expected by July 4.

Senator Tim Scott, the chamber's only black Republican, who crafted the bill, said the legislation would create greater safety for both suspects and police. "We hear you. We're listening to your concerns," he told the news conference. Floyd's death in Minneapolis on May 25, after a policeman knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes, was the latest in a string of killings of African Americans by U.S. police and it sparked widespread protests and fresh calls for reforms.

The Republican and Democratic bills address similar issues. Both make lynching a federal hate crime, encourage the use of body cameras and seek better training standards for police. But it is not clear that Congress will agree on how to act.

Democrats claim the Republican plan does not go far enough, while Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said the Democratic legislation would go nowhere in his chamber, dismissing it as "typical Democratic overreach." Unlike the Democratic legislation, the Republican bill would not allow victims of misconduct to sue police, ban police chokeholds outright or create new rules to restrict the use of lethal force.

Instead, Republicans rely on the use of federal grant money to encourage police departments to adopt reforms. President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed an order that would steer federal money to police departments that agree to outside review and limit chokeholds.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmation, production updates, what we know so far

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

7 members of a gang arrested for demanding ransom from Delhi-based businessman

Seven members of a gang were arrested for allegedly making a ransom call to a Delhi-based businessman, demanding Rs one crore, police said on Wednesday. The accused have been identified as Jai Dixit 22, Mandeep Singh 25 Raman Singh 26, Pra...

Ahmedabad records 330 new coronavirus cases; 22 more die

Ahmedabad reported 330 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, taking the tally in the district to 17,629, the state health department said. The death toll rose to 1,253 after 22 more patients succumbed to the disease in the district, the worst...

Sisodia urges HRD Minister not to hold pending CBSE exams, declare result on internal assessment

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday wrote a letter to Human Resource Development HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank requesting him to declare that the Central Board of Secondary Education CBSE exams for Class X and XI...

INSIGHT-Poor health and family ties brought Rwanda genocide suspect into custody

As dawn broke on May 16, an elite French police team blew open the door to an apartment in a sleepy northwestern Parisian suburb where they found Felicien Kabuga, suspected of bankrolling the genocide against Rwandas Tutsis in 1994.The arre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020