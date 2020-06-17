Left Menu
PM Modi should have discussed how centre could help states overcome hardships after lockdown: Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should have discussed how the centre could help states overcome hardships after the lockdown in his meeting with the Chief Ministers.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 17-06-2020 22:00 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 22:00 IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should have discussed how the centre could help states overcome hardships after the lockdown in his meeting with the Chief Ministers. "How Centre will help states overcome hardships after lockdown should have been discussed. @PMOIndia," Gehlot tweeted.

"All states by now know the best practices to deal with COVID-19. Disappointed to see that in today's VC with Hon'ble PM, challenges and limitations of Centre and state have not been discussed," he added. Earlier today, Prime Minister Modi said that the discipline shown by citizens during lockdown has helped stop the "exponential" growth of coronavirus.

He made the remarks on the second day of his sixth interaction with Chief Ministers via video conferencing to discuss the situation created by COVID-19 and plans ahead for tackling the disease. This was his first meeting with Chief Ministers in the `Unlock 1' phase after four phases of lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus.

"The number of patients who have recovered from COVID-19 until now is more than the number of active cases in the country. Also, at present, ventilator and ICU care are needed for very few patients across the country," the Prime Minister said. "We have been able to fight COVID-19 and control its spread because of the timely measures taken by us. Discipline shown by people of this country during lockdown has helped control the exponential growth of this virus," he added.

The Prime Minister said that the expansion of health infrastructure should be our utmost priority. The two-day meeting concluded today. (ANI)

