Congress-led coalition govt to be formed in Manipur soon: Ningombam Meitei

A Congress-led coalition government will replace the incumbent BJP led rule in Manipur, according to party leader and spokesperson Ningombam Bupenda Meitei.

ANI | Imphal (Manipur) | Updated: 18-06-2020 08:37 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 08:37 IST
Congress spokesperson Ningombam Bupenda Meitei (Photo/Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

A Congress-led coalition government will replace the incumbent BJP led rule in Manipur, according to party leader and spokesperson Ningombam Bupenda Meitei. Through a recorded video message shared on Twitter, Meitei said that the downfall of BJP-rule in Manipur marks the rise of Congress party and added that a long-standing 'demand and dream' is getting fulfilled in the state.

"We are going to have a new coalition government in Manipur, led by the Congress party. Along with the like-minded parties, we are going to form a government in Imphal. It has been a long-standing demand and dream for the entire state, as the mandate had been given to the Congress, and today marks a new beginning," Meitei said. "This clearly shows the downfall of Narendra Modi and BJP led regime. This is a new trend and beginning for 2024, this is a new beginning for 2022 in different states of the country and I am sure this is the rise of the Congress and like-minded parties," he added.

Meitei's comments have come after the latest political development in Manipur, in which three BJP MLAs joined Congress, while four National People's Party (NPP) MLAs, an independent MLA and TMC MLA withdrew support to the BJP-led government in the state. Three BJP MLAs - T Thangzalam Haokip of Henglep Assembly constituency, Samuel Jendai from Tamenglong Assembly constituency and S Subashchandra from Naoriya Pakhanglakpa Assembly constituency resigned from the Assembly and the primary membership of the BJP.

Meanwhile, all the four Ministers from NPP - Y Joykumar Singh, L Jaya Jayantakumar Singh, N Kayisii and Letpao Haokip - have withdrawn their support from N Biren Singh-led BJP government and tendered their resignations from the ministerships. TMC MLA T Robindro Singh and Independent MLA Ashabuddin too have withdrawn their support.

In the Manipur Assembly, one Congress MLA, who had defected, was disqualified by the Speaker tribunal earlier. And another disqualification case of seven MLAs are yet to be decided by the Speaker's tribunal. BJP won by 21 seats in the 11th Assembly election, whereas Congress party got 28 seats, four went to Naga People's Front, four to NPP and one to TMC among others.

All the MLAs who had resigned and withdrawn their support from the N Biren Singh-led BJP government had a warm reception at an unidentified camp by Congress leader Okram Ibobi Singh, Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee President M. Okendro Singh, former MPCC presidents, G. Gaikhangam, TN Haokip and Congress MLAs. CLP leader Ibobi Singh said he will be demanding for a floor test and stake claim to form the government.

It is also to be noted that the biennial election of Members of Parliament is due to be held on June 19. (ANI)

