No action taken against 3 BJP MLAs who resigned from Manipur Assembly: Prahlad Singh Patel

BJP Manipur-incharge Prahlad Singh Patel on Thursday said that neither the party nor the legislative assembly has taken action on the resignation of the three BJP MLAs from Manipur as of now.

ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 18-06-2020 13:03 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 13:03 IST
BJP Manipur-incharge Prahlad Singh Patel speaking to ANI in Bhopal on Thursday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

BJP Manipur-incharge Prahlad Singh Patel on Thursday said that neither the party nor the legislative assembly has taken action on the resignation of the three BJP MLAs from Manipur as of now. "In Manipur, we have an alliance government. The NPP has taken back its support but still, we have the numbers. Three BJP MLAs have resigned but neither the party nor the Speaker of the assembly has taken any action," Singh told ANI here.

"Top leadership is keeping an eye on the situation. We have to wait till the evening," he added. In the latest political development in Manipur, three Manipur BJP MLAs joined Congress, while four National People's Party (NPP) MLAs, an independent MLA and TMC MLA withdrew support to the BJP-led government in the state.

Meanwhile, in a video message, Congress leader and spokesperson Ningombam Bupenda Meitei said that his party-led coalition government will replace the incumbent BJP led rule in Manipur. BJP won by 21 seats in the 11th Assembly election, whereas Congress party got 28 seats, four went to Naga People's Front, four to NPP and one to TMC among others.All the MLAs who had resigned and withdrawn their support from the N Biren Singh-led BJP government had a warm reception at an unidentified camp by Congress leader Okram Ibobi Singh, Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee President M Okendro Singh, former MPCC presidents, G Gaikhangam, TN Haokip and Congress MLAs.CLP leader Ibobi Singh said he will be demanding for a floor test and stake claim to form the government.It is also to be noted that the biennial election of Members of Parliament is due to be held on June 19. (ANI)

