Quit BJP-led govt because of treatment meted out: Manipur's Ex-Deputy CM Y Joykumar

In a press conference late Wednesday, Joykumar said they are exploring the option of supporting the Congress to form a new government in the state. Four ministers from the National People's Party (NPP) quit the N Biren Singh government, leading to a political crisis in the northeastern state.

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 18-06-2020 13:42 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 13:42 IST
Former Deputy Chief Minister Y Joykumar said he and his three NPP colleagues quit the BJP-led government in Manipur because of the treatment they received. In a press conference late Wednesday, Joykumar said they are exploring the option of supporting the Congress to form a new government in the state.

Four ministers from the National People's Party (NPP) quit the N Biren Singh government, leading to a political crisis in the northeastern state. Besides Joykumar, the others who resigned are Tribal and Hills Area Development Minister N Kayishii, Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Letpao Haokip, and Health and Family Welfare Minister L Jayanta Kumar Singh.

"The decision was taken because of the way this government treated our party and ministers, including myself," Joykumar said. "We deliberated on what will be the best course of action for the party and for us...and keeping in view the assembly elections in early 2022, we decided to tender our resignation," he said.

On supporting the Congress to form a new government, Joykumar said, "Obviously, we may be exploring the option and definitely form a government after moving a no-confidence motion." Besides, BJP MLAs S Subhashchandra Singh, TT Haokip and Samuel Jendai resigned from the party and the assembly and joined the Congress, according to Congress legislative party leader O Ibobi Singh. Further, lone Trinamool Congress MLA T Robindro and Independent legislator Shahabuddin withdrew their support from the government.

Robindro said, "We were with the government for three years. We felt neglected and whatever proposals we gave were sidelined." PTI CORR SOM ABH ABH.

