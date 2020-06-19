Left Menu
AAP not invited for all-party meeting called by PM Modi: party leaders

AAP leader Sanjay Singh said the party has a government in Delhi and in Punjab, it is the main opposition party, but still the BJP does not want its opinion. "A strange ego-ridden government is running at the Centre.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2020 11:45 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 11:45 IST
The AAP has not been invited to an all-party meeting called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the border conflict with China, two senior party leaders claimed on Friday. AAP leader Sanjay Singh said the party has a government in Delhi and in Punjab, it is the main opposition party, but still the BJP does not want its opinion.

"A strange ego-ridden government is running at the Centre. The Aam Aadmi Party has a government in Delhi. Punjab has a main opposition party. There are four MPs all over the country, but still the BJP does not want its opinion on such an important matter. What will the prime minister say in the meeting, the whole country is waiting for it," Singh also tweeted. He also said that during a national emergency, all parties should be brought together.

AAP leader and Delhi minister Gopal Rai said it is unfortunate that the AAP was not invited. "Instead of taking all the parties together, the BJP is using mathematical formulas to ascertain who should be invited and who should not be. It is unfortunate," he said. It has been learnt that all recognised national parties -- those with over five MPs in the Lok Sabha, leading parties from the northeast and parties with Union Cabinet ministers -- have been invited for the all-party meeting.

The meeting will take place on Friday and it comes against the backdrop of demands by the opposition seeking details of the violent face-off between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in Ladakh which left 20 Indian Army personnel dead.   Rai said the AAP will also launch nationwide protests against the Chinese aggression on Saturday and party MLAs will stage protests in their respective constituencies. "In protest against the attack on Indian soldiers by China, Aam Aadmi Party will hold 'aakrosh pradarshan' tomorrow on June 20 at 11:00 am. There will be demonstration in all the 70 assembly constituencies of Delhi. India will not stand disrespect of brave soldiers," Rai said in a tweet..

