Left Menu
Development News Edition

Polish president slips in opinion polls ahead of election

Rafal Chwedoruk, a political scientist at Warsaw University, said he believed mobilising those who have voted for PiS due to its social policies but who are not part of the party's traditional base of religious conservatives will be key to Duda's chances. "The scale of their mobilisation decided PiS's victory in successive elections," he said.

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 19-06-2020 17:06 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 16:33 IST
Polish president slips in opinion polls ahead of election
Representative Image Image Credit: Pexels

Support for incumbent Andrzej Duda is falling just days before Poland's presidential election, polls show, opening up what until recently looked an unlikely possibility -- an opposition candidate taking the nation's highest office. The re-election of Duda, an ally of the ruling nationalists Law and Justice (PiS), is crucial for the government's hopes of implementing its conservative agenda, which includes judicial reforms that have brought it into conflict with the European Union, as the president can veto laws.

The election was originally scheduled for May, but could not take place due to the coronavirus pandemic. The first round is now scheduled for June 28, with a second round two weeks later if no candidate receives more than 50% of the vote. While polling still indicates Duda will come top in the first round, polls by Kantar and Ipsos published in recent days show him and his main rival, liberal Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski of the main centre-right opposition party Civic Platform (PO), tied in a second round run-off.

The Ipsos poll also showed Duda losing in the second round to independent candidate and former TV presenter Szymon Holownia -- although Holownia is seen as less likely than Trzaskowski to reach a run-off between the final two candidates. PiS had tried to press ahead with a postal vote in May, fearing declining support for Duda due to the fallout from the pandemic, but were forced to abandon their plans.

Duda's campaign has focused on rallying his conservative base with attacks on what he calls lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender "ideology", while promising to protect popular social benefit programmes for families and pensioners that have transformed life for many poorer Poles. Rafal Chwedoruk, a political scientist at Warsaw University, said he believed mobilising those who have voted for PiS due to its social policies but who are not part of the party's traditional base of religious conservatives will be key to Duda's chances.

"The scale of their mobilisation decided PiS's victory in successive elections," he said. Duda's campaign spokesman did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

TRENDING

Why The Incredibles 3 needs time, Incredibles 2 ready to leave Netflix next month

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Actual reason why Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev won’t be back

Dutch Army, police personnel to showcase yoga asanas online on International Yoga Day

CAIT invites Indian celebrities to boycott, stop endorsing Chinese products

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Belarus president says country foiled foreign plot after rival arrested

President Alexander Lukashenko said on Friday Belarus had foiled a foreign plot to destabilize the country ahead of a presidential election in August, a day after the arrest of his main political rival sparked protests. Lukashenko has ruled...

COVID-19 in jails: Have come up with guidelines, Maha tells HC

The Maharashtra government told Bombay High Court on Friday that it had come up with a set of draft guidelines for providing medical safeguards to prison inmates across the state in view of the COVID-19 outbreak. Advocate General Ashutosh K...

Carlos Ruiz Zafon, author of "The Shadow of the Wind", dies aged 55

Spanish novelist Carlos Ruiz Zafon, whose book The Shadow of the Wind sold more than 15 million copies, has died of cancer aged 55 in Los Angeles, his publishing house said on Friday. Zafon began his career in juvenile literature before pub...

COVID-infected Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain admitted in ICU of private Max Hospital after being referred from govt facility: Sources.

COVID-infected Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain admitted in ICU of private Max Hospital after being referred from govt facility Sources....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020