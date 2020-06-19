Left Menu
Centre will have to take hard-headed decisions, says BJD ahead of all-party meet

Ahead of the all-party meeting, called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the situation at the border areas with China, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader Pinaki Mishra on Friday said that the Centre will have to take some hard-headed decisions and assured that his party is standing solidly behind the government.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2020 16:43 IST
Centre will have to take hard-headed decisions, says BJD ahead of all-party meet
BJD's Pinaki Mishra speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of the all-party meeting, called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the situation at the border areas with China, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader Pinaki Mishra on Friday said that the Centre will have to take some hard-headed decisions and assured that his party is standing solidly behind the government. "Central govt will have to take some hard-headed decisions. On behalf of BJD and Naveen Patnaik, we intend to tell the PM that we stand solidly behind the Centre in whatever decision it takes-whether it has a political, economic, military dimension," Mishra told ANI.

"I have no doubt that the government will act on the best possible advice and act in the best possible way," he added. Commenting upon the prospects of an all-party meeting called by PM Modi, BJD MP said, "This is the time when all the political parties come as one to fight against this 'terrible menace' on our border. I can not comment on the wisdom why PM not to choose parties like RJD and others,"

At least 20 political parties are likely to attend the all-party meeting, called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the situation at the border areas with China that is scheduled to be held on Friday at 5 pm, sources said. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda will also be present in the virtual party meeting.

Saluting the brave hearts who lost their lives in the violent faceoff with Chinese soldiers, Mishra said, "Odisha has lost 2 very brave soldiers and the country has lost 20 brave hearts who fought against Chinese aggressors. I salute their bravery. I salute our forces who are protecting our borders." While responding to the current protests in the country demanding a boycott of Chinese products, he said, "There is certainly a big emotional surge. I would definitely think twice before buying Chinese products. It is an economic decision that has to be taken wisely by the centre, in which we all must back the decisions." (ANI)

