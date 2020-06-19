Left Menu
AAP stands with security forces: Kejriwal demands strict action against China

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said his party stands with the country and the security forces and asserted that strict action should be taken against China.

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal speaking to media in New Delhi on Friday.. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said his party stands with the country and the security forces and asserted that strict action should be taken against China. Speaking to media after AAP was not invited for the all-party meeting called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on India-China border situation, Kejriwal said, "We stand with the country and our security forces. Strict action should be taken against China."

Meanwhile, AAP leader Sanjay Singh criticised the BJP-led Centre for ignoring Kejriwal on a serious national issue and questioned whether it was a part of Prime Minister's 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' motto. Around 20 political parties have been invited for the all-party meet with the Prime Minister set to be held today at 5 pm.

"In order to discuss the situation in the India-China border areas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for an all-party meeting at 5 pm on June 19. Presidents of various political parties would take part in this virtual meeting," Prime Minister's Office (PMO) had said in a tweet. The meeting was called after at least 20 Indian Army personnel, including a Colonel rank officer, had lost their lives in the violent face-off with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley area of Ladakh on June 15.

India had said that the violent face-off happened as a result of an attempt by the Chinese troops to "unilaterally change" the status quo during de-escalation in Eastern Ladakh and the situation could have been avoided if the agreement at the higher level been scrupulously followed by the Chinese side. (ANI)

