RS polls: BJP objects to Cong MLA casting vote, says he defied quarantine rules

The BJP on Friday objected to Congress MLA Wajib Ali voting in the Rajya Sabha polls, alleging that he recently returned from abroad and violated quarantine norms. The Nagar MLA wore a PPE suit before casting vote in the assembly building.

"He has returned from abroad and is supposed to be under quarantine, but he violated this and reached the assembly (building)," BJP MLA Ramlal Sharma told reporters. Later, a man filed a police complaint against Ali, who is among the six legislators who won the 2018 assembly elections on BSP ticket and later defected to the Congress.

Police did not register a First Information Report (FIR) but said the matter will be probed. "One Surendra Naruka gave us a complaint in individual capacity saying MLA Wajib Ali should have been in quarantine because he has recently returned from abroad but he reached assembly to cast vote. The complaint will be probed," Jyoti Nagar police station SHO Sudhir Kumar said.

When contacted, Ali said his COVID-19 test was conducted earlier and he had tested negative..