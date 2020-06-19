BJP holds protest march in Srinagar against Chinese aggression

The Kashmir unit of the BJP on Friday took out a protest march against Chinese aggression in the Ladakh region and burnt an effigy of President Xi Jinping. The protest, which was taken out near the party's office at Jawahar Nagar here, was led by the district BJP president Ashok Bhat.

The party's union territory's spokesperson Altaf Thakur and Kashmir Media and Information Technology Cell in-charge Manzoor Bhat also took part in the protest, a BJP spokesman said. He said hundreds of party workers expressed their anger and participated in the protest march.

"We want to let them (China) know that India is no longer the country which it used to be in 1965. From 1965, India has continuously strived and evolved as one of the powerful countries of the world. Our army is capable enough to give a befitting reply to anyone trying to challenge the sovereignty of India," Bhat said. He appealed to people of India to boycott China-made products and also added it is the best time to lend voice and support the locally made products and manufacturers.

Twenty Indian Army personnel including a colonel were killed in a fierce clash with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday night, the biggest military confrontation in over five decades that has significantly escalated the already volatile border standoff in the region..