Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP holds protest march in Srinagar against Chinese aggression

The Kashmir unit of the BJP on Friday took out a protest march against Chinese aggression in the Ladakh region and burnt an effigy of President Xi Jinping. He said hundreds of party workers expressed their anger and participated in the protest march. "We want to let them (China) know that India is no longer the country which it used to be in 1965.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 19-06-2020 20:35 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 20:35 IST
BJP holds protest march in Srinagar against Chinese aggression

The Kashmir unit of the BJP on Friday took out a protest march against Chinese aggression in the Ladakh region and burnt an effigy of President Xi Jinping. The protest, which was taken out near the party's office at Jawahar Nagar here, was led by the district BJP president Ashok Bhat.

The party's union territory's spokesperson Altaf Thakur and Kashmir Media and Information Technology Cell in-charge Manzoor Bhat also took part in the protest, a BJP spokesman said. He said hundreds of party workers expressed their anger and participated in the protest march.

"We want to let them (China) know that India is no longer the country which it used to be in 1965. From 1965, India has continuously strived and evolved as one of the powerful countries of the world. Our army is capable enough to give a befitting reply to anyone trying to challenge the sovereignty of India," Bhat said. He appealed to people of India to boycott China-made products and also added it is the best time to lend voice and support the locally made products and manufacturers.

Twenty Indian Army personnel including a colonel were killed in a fierce clash with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday night, the biggest military confrontation in over five decades that has significantly escalated the already volatile border standoff in the region..

TRENDING

Why The Incredibles 3 needs time, Incredibles 2 ready to leave Netflix next month

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Actual reason why Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev won’t be back

Dutch Army, police personnel to showcase yoga asanas online on International Yoga Day

CAIT invites Indian celebrities to boycott, stop endorsing Chinese products

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Neymar loses lawsuit over signing bonus with Barcelona

A Spanish court has ruled in favor of Barcelona in a dispute with former player Neymar over a signing bonus paid in part to the Brazil striker before he left for Paris Saint-Germain. The court on Friday rejected Neymars suit that Barcelona ...

Survey: Over 40% JNU students couldn’t attend online classes during lockdown

Over 40 per cent Jawaharlal Nehru University students could not attend online classes during the lockdown for reasons such as Internet connectivity issues, lack of personal gadgets, loss of family livelihood and domestic burden, according t...

2 die 'mysteriously' during COVID-19 positive kin's cremation; magisterial probe ordered

In a freak incident, two men died here under mysterious circumstances during the cremation of their uncle who was a coronavirus patient, prompting authorities to order a probe. According to officials, cousin brothers Vimal Zadoo 42 and Vi...

Cong leader Manish Tewari asks Maha CM to cancel state's MoU with Chinese automaker

Congress leader Manish Tewari on Friday asked Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to cancel the states MoU with Chinese automaker Great Wall Motors in view of the death of 20 Indian Army personnel in a violent faceoff with Chinese t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020