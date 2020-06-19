Congress leaders Ajay Maken, Gaurav Gogoi promptly quarantined in Manipur: Ram Madhav

BJP leader Ram Madhav on Friday said that Congress leaders Ajay Maken and Gaurav Gogoi have been promptly quarantined by the Manipur health authorities.

"Congress party could not win the Rajya Sabha seat in Manipur. Yet, they went to governor claiming they have a majority in Assembly. Their leader Ajay Maken and MP Gaurav Gogoi entered Manipur disregarding coronavirus guidelines. They have been promptly quarantined by the state health authorities," Madhav tweeted.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the lone Rajya Sabha seat in Manipur with 28 votes. BJP candidate Leisemba Sanajaoba defeated Congress candidate T Mangibabu. (ANI)