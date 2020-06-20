Left Menu
Shiv Sena has not changed its ideology: Uddhav

The Shiv Sena has not changed its ideology, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Friday as he addressed party leaders and office-bearers on the occasion of the 54th anniversary of its formation.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-06-2020 00:29 IST | Created: 20-06-2020 00:20 IST
Shiv Sena has not changed its ideology: Uddhav
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray

The Shiv Sena has not changed its ideology, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Friday as he addressed party leaders and office-bearers on the occasion of the 54th anniversary of its formation. The Sena last year severed ties with erstwhile ally BJP after the two parties fell out over sharing of the chief ministerial post for two-and-half years on a rotational basis.

The Thackeray-led party then joined forces with the ideologically different NCP and Congress in a post-poll arrangement and formed the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in the state. Thackeray was sworn-in as chief minister in November last year.

"The Shiv Sena has not changed its ideology," Thackeray told Shiv Sena leaders via an online platform, according to a statement shared by the party after the meeting. The Sena was born to fight injustice, he said.

The Shiv Sena chief added he would take forward the legacy of his late father and party founder Bal Thackeray. "This is not a helpless Shiv Sena and your Shiv Sena chief too will not be helpless," Thackeray said.

He informed that the number of COVID-19 testing laboratories in the state has now increased to 100 from two initially, and more labs will be set up. The chief minister said the Shiv Sena shakhas (branches) in the city will be turned into temporary clinics to treat patients.

Doctors were being provided all the required equipment like masks, PPE kits, and hand gloves as they combat the disease, he said. Thackeray praised the party workers, saying they are never afraid of any crisis and work for people by putting everything else aside.

Maharashtra minister and Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray also spoke on the occasion and pitched for expanding the party's base in each of the country's states.

