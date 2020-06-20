Left Menu
Development News Edition

FIR against journalist in UP: Media Foundation calls it 'act of intimidation'

In a statement, the Media Foundation put on record its strong protest over the FIR filed by the Uttar Pradesh government against Supriya Sharma, executive editor of news portal Scroll.in. The case was filed against Sharma for allegedly misrepresenting facts in a report on the impact of the lockdown in a village adopted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, police sources had said on Thursday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-06-2020 16:32 IST | Created: 20-06-2020 16:32 IST
FIR against journalist in UP: Media Foundation calls it 'act of intimidation'

A media body on Saturday described as "an act of intimidation" the filing of an FIR in Uttar Pradesh against a journalist over a report on the impact of the lockdown on a village, saying it was part of an "established pattern" of harassment of independent scribes. In a statement, the Media Foundation put on record its strong protest over the FIR filed by the Uttar Pradesh government against Supriya Sharma, executive editor of news portal Scroll.in.

The case was filed against Sharma for allegedly misrepresenting facts in a report on the impact of the lockdown in a village adopted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, police sources had said on Thursday. The FIR against Sharma and the Scroll editor-in-chief is an "an act of intimidation and a case of abuse of process", intended to discourage honest and critical reporting, the Media Foundation said. The Media Foundation was started in 1979 with the aim of upholding freedom of speech, expression and information. The FIR against Sharma is only the latest instance of similar coercive actions against professional journalists, part of "an established pattern of harassment and humiliation of independent journalists", it said, "It is an unacceptable encroachment on press freedom," said the foundation, whose chairperson is veteran journalist Harish Khare. The Media Foundation called upon the judiciary, and central and state governments to uphold the spirit of freedom of speech and expression as guaranteed in the Constitution. PTI ASK HMB

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs laid soft-shelled eggs; Antarctica's 'deflated football' fossil is world's second-biggest egg and more

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

BSE ranks among 10 most valued exchanges in the world

World Bank approves EUR 92m to Moldova to improve heating efficiency in Chisinau

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

China unveils details of national security law for Hong Kong amid backlash

Beijing unveiled details of its new national security law for Hong Kong on Saturday, paving the way for the most profound change to the citys way of life since it returned to Chinese rule in 1997.The much-anticipated legislation, which has ...

Mexico coronavirus death toll reaches 20,394

The death toll due to coronavirus in Mexico has risen to 20,394 after 647 people succumbed to the coronavirus in last 24 hours, according to the countrys health ministry. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases had also increased by 5,030...

Russia coronavirus count surpasses 5.7 lakh, toll at 8,002

Russia has registered 7,889 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours 7,972 yesterday, bringing the total count to 576,952, the national coronavirus response center said on Saturday. Over the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 7,889 COVID-19...

6 people working in UP-112 helpline test positive for COVID-19

Six people working in the Uttar Pradesh Helpline 112 have tested positive for COVID-19, following which the office has been closed for sanitization till Monday, a police officer said. They are of the technical team and work in the server ar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020