Rajasthan witnessing eclipse these days in terms of development works: BJP chief Nadda

BJP president J P Nadda on Saturday slammed the Congress government in Rajasthan, alleging the state was "witnessing an eclipse these days" in terms of development works and there was a "scandal" in the health sector amid the COVID-19 pandemic. He also accused the state government of harassing the BJP workers.

"Talking about the development works of the Narendra Modi government, I have to say with great sadness that Rajasthan is witnessing an eclipse nowadays. "While the Government of India is doing development work at a rapid pace, I find that (in Rajasthan) 2.5 million masks have disappeared... PPE kits have disappeared... there has been a scandal in the health sector. Development work was hindered," Nadda alleged.

Addressing BJP workers of Jodhpur and Bikaner divisions virtually as part of the party's 'Jansamvad rally' to mark the first anniversary of the Modi government's second term at the Centre, he said, "BJP state president Satish Poonia repeatedly said that we want to serve the people but the Congress government of the state is lodging FIR against our MLAs." This reflects the mentality of the Congress government. It shows their mindset, Nadda said. "We are engaged in giving service to people, they (Congress) are engaged in registering FIRs. They do politics on everything... How low is their thinking! How can Rajasthan progress with such thinking? You should think this over," he told the participants of the rally. The BJP national president said the party won't miss any opportunity in the coming days and would move forward strongly in Rajasthan and engage in providing service to people.