Left Menu
Development News Edition

Differences in UDF on row over Cong Chief's jibe at Health Min

As the state Congress chief stuck to his jibe against the Health Minister and refused to apologise, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had slammed the remarks as 'anti-women' and an attempt to target one leading the battle against COVID-19. Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Chennithala, "The Chief Minister was cherry-picking a part of the statement made by Ramachandran.

PTI | Thiruva | Updated: 21-06-2020 23:08 IST | Created: 21-06-2020 22:52 IST
Differences in UDF on row over Cong Chief's jibe at Health Min
Representative Image Image Credit:

Differences in the UDF surfaced on Sunday with the Congress leaders rallying behind its state Chief Mullappally Ramachandran, caught in a row over his remarks against the State Health Minister, while its partner IUML felt that it could have been avoided. Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala said it was the duty of the Opposition to criticize the 'wrongdoings' of the state government and that his party has always extended support to it in all matters.

Indian Union Muslim League General Secretary K P A Majeed said Ramachandran should have avoided making such comments. Ramachandran drew flak from various quarters for his alleged remarks that Shailaja was trying to get the label of "COVID Rani" (COVID Queen).

He had also said that during the Nipah outbreak, she camped in Kozhikode as a 'guest artist' and tried to become the 'Nipah Rajakumari' (Nipah princess). As the state Congress chief stuck to his jibe against the Health Minister and refused to apologize, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had slammed the remarks as 'anti-women' and an attempt to target one leading the battle against COVID-19.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Chennithala, "The Chief Minister was cherry-picking a part of the statement made by Ramachandran. The state Congress chief has already made it clear that it was not his style to personally insult anyone..." "He just pointed out certain facts. We will not allow anyone to corner him and attack him," Chennithala said.

He, however, refused to comment further on Ramachandran's remarks and said the KPCC chief had already explained his stand that he would never make any anti-women statement. Referring to the CM's statement that they had never sought any help from the Centre for the state, the Congress leader said, ".. I have personally written 19 letters to the Prime Minister and 38 letters to the Minister of external affairs for the purpose of return of the expats." "We have done a lot of work for which we never seek publicity," Chennithala said.

Chennithala claimed that the ruling party was trying to 'hide its failures' in dealing with the COVID-19 crisis in the state. Meanwhile, Majeed told reporters that his party was of the opinion that the Congress chief should have avoided such a remark.

"However, we don't feel that it was right on part of the Chief minister to exploit the situation and hide its failures," he said.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You: Remark on BTS & Jungkook in Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin’s K drama

How Song Hye-Kyo’s career stated, beautiful actress shares many things in interview

Song Joong-Ki talks on his private life, actor’s movie Space Sweepers with Kim Tae-ri delayed

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Drug with new approach on impeding DNA repair shows promising results: Study

Patients with high-grade serious ovarian cancer HGSOC who were treated with the drug, berzosertib, and chemotherapy lived substantially longer before their disease began to worsen than did those treated with chemotherapy alone, according to...

Mohammad Kaif mourns stalwart spinner Rajinder Goel's demise

Former India batsman Mohammad Kaif mourned the demise of former domestic cricketer Rajinder Goel, who passed away at the age of 77 due to age-related health issues on Sunday. The left-arm spinner played 157 first-class matches, most of them...

In a first, turmeric transported by rail from Telangana's Nizamabad to Bangladesh

In a first freight rake during COVID-19 pandemic, turmeric has been transported by rail to Benapole in Bangladesh from Telanganas Nizamabad on Sunday, as per South Central Railway SCR. This is the first freight rake being loaded from the st...

COVID-19: Death toll in Bihar increases to 50

The number of COVID-19 deaths in Bihar increased to 51 on Sunday after two fatalities were reported, while coronavirus cases in the state rose to 7,665 with 162 people testing positive for the disease, the health department said. One deat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020