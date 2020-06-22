Left Menu
Development News Edition

Akhilesh Yadav demands probe into abuse of minor girls at Kanpur shelter home

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday said that the Uttar Pradesh government should immediately investigate who was involved in alleged physical abuse of minor girls at a government-run shelter home in Kanpur after a few of them were found to be pregnant.

ANI | Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 22-06-2020 11:11 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 11:11 IST
Akhilesh Yadav demands probe into abuse of minor girls at Kanpur shelter home
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday said that the Uttar Pradesh government should immediately investigate who was involved in alleged physical abuse of minor girls at a government-run shelter home in Kanpur after a few of them were found to be pregnant. The former Chief Minister said that outrage has spread in the state after this news. The girls who are COVID-19 positive should be treated immediately.

"Outrage has spread in Uttar Pradesh due to the news from the Government Child Protection Home in Kanpur. There has been serious disclosure of some minor girls are pregnant. Of these, 57 have been found to be suffering from corona and one from AIDS, they should be treated immediately. The government should immediately take up the investigation against those who were involved in physical abuse," Yadav tweeted (translated from Hindi). Earlier, district magistrate BR Tiwari said that 57 girls at a government-run shelter home were found to be COVID-19 positive of which five girls were pregnant.

"57 positive cases have been reported, all have been admitted to hospitals. Five girls among them are pregnant, they were brought at the shelter home, under various POCSO cases, from different places," said BR Tiwari, District Magistrate. According to the Union Health Ministry, the state has reported 17,731 COVID-19 cases including 550 deaths, 10,995 cured and 6,186 active cases so far. (ANI)

TRENDING

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

Committee rejects Fortis promoter Malvinder Singh's representation on bail criteria

C'garh:Cloudy skies hamper clear view of partial solar eclipse

Health News Roundup: Beijing can screen almost 1 million people daily; Indonesia reports 862 new COVID infections and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Glenmark Becomes the First Pharmaceutical Company in India to Receive Regulatory Approval for Oral Antiviral Favipiravir, for the Treatment of Mild to Moderate COVID-19

- Manufacturing and marketing approval granted as part of accelerated approval process, considering the emergency situation of the COVID-19 outbreak in India - The approvals restricted use entails responsible medication use where every pat...

India-based JBM Group produces pure electric buses equipped with fast-charging batteries from Microvast

HUZHOU, China, June 22, 2020 PRNewswire -- India-based JBM Group will partner with Microvast, a Chinese provider of fast-charging battery power systems, to produce pure electric buses. The 9 and 12-meter electric buses come equipped with fa...

Centre mentions Puri Rath Yatra case in SC, says it can be allowed to be held without public participation.

Centre mentions Puri Rath Yatra case in SC, says it can be allowed to be held without public participation....

Goa reports first COVID-19 death; 85-yr-old man succumbs

An 85-year-old man succumbed to the coronavirus infection in Goa on Monday, making it the first case of death due to the disease in the state, Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said. While Rane earlier said the deceased was a woman, he later c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020