MoS Home Nityanand Rai targets Rahul Gandhi for questioning govt on India-China standoff

Slamming former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi for questioning the Modi government on the violent face-off at Galwan Valley in Ladakh, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Monday and said the country is still paying the price for blunders committed in the past under Congress rule.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-06-2020 17:58 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 17:58 IST
MoS Home Nityanand Rai targets Rahul Gandhi for questioning govt on India-China standoff
MoS Home Nityanand Rai (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

Addressing a virtual rally in Bihar's Betia, the minister paid tribute to 20 Indian soldiers killed in the face-off and especially those from the Bihar Regiment. "He has no right to question the Modi government. He should remember what his party's governments had done in the past. The Modi government is correcting those things that were done by Congress governments," he said.

Addressing a virtual rally in Bihar's Betia, the minister paid tribute to 20 Indian soldiers killed in the face-off and especially those from the Bihar Regiment. "He has no right to question the Modi government. He should remember what his party's governments had done in the past. The Modi government is correcting those things that were done by Congress governments," he said.

"The Modi government is able to deal with any kind of challenges being posed and ready to give a befitting reply to the enemy and our Prime Minister Modi has already clear that we will not compromise on national interest," Rai said. "At this moment when the entire country and 130 crore people standing behind the Prime minister like a rock. The way Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speaking, the language is supporting China and Pakistan," he said.

The minister appealed people to vote for the NDA government in Bihar and give a strong mandate to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led alliance. Assembly polls in Bihar are due in October-November. (ANI)

