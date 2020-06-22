Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shankersinh Vaghela quits NCP

Veteran Gujarat politician Shankersinh Vaghela on Monday resigned from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), unhappy over his removal as president of the state party unit and cross-voting by the lone NCP MLA in the recently-held Rajya Sabha elections.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 22-06-2020 18:40 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 18:40 IST
Shankersinh Vaghela quits NCP

Veteran Gujarat politician Shankersinh Vaghela on Monday resigned from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), unhappy over his removal as president of the state party unit and cross-voting by the lone NCP MLA in the recently-held Rajya Sabha elections. Vaghela has tenderedhis resignation as a national general secretary as well as a primary member of the Sharad Pawar-led party.

He had joined the NCP only in 2019, two years after quitting the Congress. Issuing a video message after his resignation, Vaghela expressed his displeasure about lone NCP MLA Kandhal Jadeja defying the party whip and indulging in cross-voting during the June 19 Rajya Sabha polls for four seats.

The BJP had won three of the four seats while the Congress, which was hit by resignations of eight MLAs, could bag only one seat while its other candidate lost narrowly. Such acts by an MLA of the party have disappointed me and other workers of the party, Vaghela said.

The NCP on Monday issued a show cause notice to Jadeja for defying the party whip by not voting for a Congress candidate. In his resignation letter to Pawar, Vaghela stated that he was unhappy with the NCP since his removal as president of the Gujarat unit a week before the Rajya Sabha elections. He was replaced with Jayant Patel, his predecessor.

The 79-year-old veteran and former chief minister said he will honour wish of his supporters, and will remain active in public life. Vaghela had hopped parties in his long political career.

He had been with the BJP since the Jan Sangh days. He became chief minister after splitting the BJP in 1996. In 1997, he merged his party with theCongress. He quit the Congress after engineering a defection in the party rank ahead of Rajya Sabha polls in 2017.

TRENDING

HIGHLIGHTS

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

Committee rejects Fortis promoter Malvinder Singh's representation on bail criteria

C'garh:Cloudy skies hamper clear view of partial solar eclipse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi court grants interim bail to Kapil Nagar in doctor's suicide case

A Delhi court on Monday granted interim bail to Kapil Nagar, who was arrested in connection with a case related to the alleged suicide of a doctor in the national capital. AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal is also an accused in the case. Special Judge...

Coronavirus claims lives of 65 healthcare workers across Pakistan

As many as 65 medics, most of them doctors, in Pakistan have died of coronavirus and around 5,000 infected so far while battling on the frontline against the deadly disease, a government report said on Monday. The report prepared by the Nat...

President refers performers’ protection and copyright bills to National Assembly

President Cyril Ramaphosa has referred the Copyright Amendment Bill and the Performers Protection Amendment Bill to the National Assembly, because of his reservations on the constitutionality of the legislation passed by Parliament.The Pres...

Gilead plans to produce 2 million remdesivir courses by 2020 end

Gilead Sciences Inc is planning to make more than two million courses of its potential COVID-19 drug remdesivir by the end of the year and start trials of an easier-to-use inhaled version in August, the company said on Monday.Remdesivir, wh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020