UP administration's actions extremely shameful, says AAP leader Sanjay Singh after 57 girls tested positive for COVID-19 in Kanpur

Terming it as "extremely shameful", Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh on Monday slammed Uttar Pradesh government's investigative measures regarding 57 girls testing positive for COVID-19 in a govt run-shelter home in Kanpur.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-06-2020 00:32 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 00:32 IST
AAP MP Sanjay Singh speaking to ANI on Monday (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Terming it as "extremely shameful", Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh on Monday slammed Uttar Pradesh government's investigative measures regarding 57 girls testing positive for COVID-19 in a govt run-shelter home in Kanpur. "The way the Yogi administration is currently handling the situation is extremely shameful. In the govt shelter, seven girls were pregnant and the fact that Yogi govt is shamelessly saying that these girls were from other districts means that you [UP govt] are agreeing that these girls were raped," Singh told ANI.

Questing the UP government further, Singh added, "If the girls were raped, then a case under the POCSO Act must have been registered. What is the update on the investigation? If a case has been registered under the POCSO Act, then there is a certain time frame in which an investigation must take place." He further said that the UP administration must inform about the source of infection for the girls who tested positive for COVID-19.

"The incident that took place in Kanpur is absolutely horrific and the Yogi administration is looking for ways to cover up the incident," he said. As many as 57 girls at a government-run shelter home in Kanpur, were found to be COVID-19 positive, out of which seven were found to be pregnant, as per officials. (ANI)

