Vijai Sardesai rubbishes rumours of two GFP MLAs joining BJP

What I can say is that right now, there is no such matter," he said. The BJP had won on 13 seats in the 2017 Goa Assembly election and had formed a government under leadership of Manohar Parrikar by pulling support from the GFP, Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) and Independents.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 23-06-2020 14:27 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 14:26 IST
Goa Forward Party chief Vijai Sardesai has rubbished rumours that two of his party MLAs were set to join the BJP. Taking to Twitter, the GFP chief said the rumour was a "diversionary tactic" adopted to hide the state government's failure to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.

"With 2 #COVID19 deaths in less than 24 hours, the @GoaGovt has to have a diversionary tactic to hide the #GoaFightsCOVID19 failures! And time and again we in #Goa have seen that for @BJP4Goa, its political health certainly matters more than public health!" When contacted, BJP Goa unit Chief Sadanand Shet Tanavade claimed he was unaware of the MLAs being inducted into the party. "In politics, we cannot comment on anything in advance. What I can say is that right now, there is no such matter," he said.

The BJP had won on 13 seats in the 2017 Goa Assembly election and had formed a government under leadership of Manohar Parrikar by pulling support from the GFP, Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) and Independents. Since then, the saffron party has inducted 11 Congress and two MGP legislators into its fold.

