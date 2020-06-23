Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. Republican lawmakers urge Trump to reconsider Germany troop reduction plan

Trump said earlier this month he would cut the number of U.S. troops in Germany to 25,000, faulting the close U.S. ally for failing to meet NATO's defense spending target and accusing it of taking advantage of the United States on trade. His plans, which would mean a reduction of about 9,500 troops and would be a remarkable rebuke to one of the closest U.S. trading partners, had immediately drawn ire from Democrats and Republicans alike.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 23-06-2020 15:28 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 15:00 IST
U.S. Republican lawmakers urge Trump to reconsider Germany troop reduction plan
US President Donald Trump (File pic) Image Credit: ANI

A group of Republican lawmakers in the House of Representatives urged President Donald Trump on Tuesday to reconsider his decision to cut the number of U.S. troops in Germany, saying their presence is the backbone of NATO's deterrent against Russian aggression.

The six lawmakers led by House Foreign Affairs Committee senior Republican Michael McCaul said in a letter that the U.S. military footprint in Germany served Washington's strategic interests beyond Europe and into the Middle East and Africa, which have seen the growing influence of Russia and China. Trump said earlier this month he would cut the number of U.S. troops in Germany to 25,000, faulting the close U.S. ally for failing to meet NATO's defense spending target and accusing it of taking advantage of the United States on trade.

His plans, which would mean a reduction of about 9,500 troops and would be a remarkable rebuke to one of the closest U.S. trading partners, had immediately drawn ire from Democrats and Republicans alike. "This is not the time to take any action that might cause the Putin regime to question the credibility of the NATO deterrent or might lead our NATO allies and partners to doubt the U.S. commitment to our collective security," the lawmakers wrote in the letter, a copy of which was seen by Reuters.

The lawmakers also warned that Moscow and Beijing sought to sow divisions between the United States and its allies, and said they were troubled to see that many U.S. allies had not been consulted on the plans to reduce U.S. troop numbers in Germany. Trump accused Germany of being "delinquent" in its payments to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization and vowed to stick with the plan unless Berlin changed course. NATO in 2014 set a target that each of its 30 members should spend 2% of GDP on defense. Most, including Germany, do not.

TRENDING

NASA detects asteroid bigger than Qutub Minar, Big Ben to fly past Earth on June 24

UTI AMC gets Sebi's go ahead to launch IPO 

Israeli mask maker Sonovia expects 99% coronavirus success after lab test

Adani Power board okays delisting from stock exchanges, to buy 96.53 cr shares for Rs 3,264 cr.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FEATURE-Have gun will travel: Coronavirus at meat plants builds demand for mobile butchers

Slaughtering cattle is a solitary, but personal business for Gerrit vande Bruinhorst, 55, the mobile butcher of Picture Butte, Alberta.On this day, vande Bruinhorst, a .303 rifle in hand, arrives early at a customers ranch. He wears boots, ...

Amid coronavirus, reduced voting sites in Kentucky, elsewhere a 'recipe for disaster'

Kentucky, New York and four other states face another possibly messy day of voting on Tuesday amid the coronavirus outbreak, as officials try to balance a crush of absentee mail ballots with a reduced number of in-person polling locations.T...

AOC, other progressive U.S. Democrats fight to expand influence with Tuesday primaries

New York state holds primary elections on Tuesday to determine the fate of progressive Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and other U.S. House members, testing the strength of the Democratic Partys left wing after moderate Joe Biden be...

Rayshard Brooks to be mourned at Atlanta funeral after fatal police shooting

Mourners are expected to fill the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church on Tuesday afternoon for the funeral of Rayshard Brooks, a Black man who was shot and killed by police outside an Atlanta fast-food restaurant almost two weeks ago.While Bro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020