BJP has lost political balance, its leaders balance of thought: Cong

The Congress on Tuesday hit back at the BJP for attacking Rahul Gandhi over his statements on the Ladakh standoff with China and alleged the ruling party has "lost its political balance and its leaders their balance of thought".

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-06-2020 22:53 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 22:53 IST
The Congress on Tuesday hit back at the BJP for attacking Rahul Gandhi over his statements on the Ladakh standoff with China and alleged the ruling party has "lost its political balance and its leaders their balance of thought". "It is extremely regrettable that the BJP and its government have lost its political balance and its spokespersons are bankrupt of ideas and have lost the balance of thought, as also balanced thinking in every manner possible. Their entire perverted, perverse thought process is pitiable," said Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala. The Congress and the BJP have been engaged in a slugfest over the LAC standoff with China at Ladakh, with each attacking the other for the past few days.

The BJP had earlier in the day attacked the Congress, alleging that it is deriving "sadistic pleasure" by "showing" that India has lost land to China. BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra hit out at Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and party leader Rahul Gandhi, alleging they are "conspiring" to lower the Indian Army's morale. He took exception to the Congress Working Committee meeting and its criticism of the Modi government on a day the Army chief was visiting Ladakh.

The Congress has surrendered its shame to China, he alleged. "The Congress is deriving sadistic pleasure," he said, adding that the party should not use misfortunes like COVID-19 or the standoff with China as a "launch pad" for the "falling career" of its "clown prince". Addressing a virtual press conference after the CWC meeting, Surjeala said the BJP's interest should be answering as to why did the government “permit” brazen Chinese “transgressions into our territory”. "Why have the Chinese been permitted to or how dare the Chinese encroach upon our land," he asked. Surjewala said the Defence Minister, External Affairs Minister and the External Affairs Ministry have all spoken about Chinese incursions and intrusion, yet the Prime Minister chose to deny it completely.

"Is asking questions about brazen Chinese aggressions and as to how the Chinese encroach upon our territory, now anti-national or misleading the country?" the Congress leader asserted. Surjewala also questioned the government on the number of Chinese intrusions since 2014 as also on ceasefire violations by Pakistan and alleged that the highest number of soldiers and civilians have died on the border under the BJP government.

"If this is the act and conduct of a government that thrives on pseudo-nationalism and fake strength then it is our duty on behalf of India to ask these questions of the government and we will not fail India in adhering to our duty," he said..

