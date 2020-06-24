Left Menu
Development News Edition

Violation of poll code: Bihar cops paste summons outside Navjot Sidhu's residence

Earlier, Katihar SP Vikas Kumar had said the two-member team had been camping outside the former Punjab minister's residence in Amritsar but neither Sidhu is present nor anybody else has received the summons on his behalf.

PTI | Amritsar | Updated: 24-06-2020 20:22 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 20:22 IST
Violation of poll code: Bihar cops paste summons outside Navjot Sidhu's residence

Two Bihar policemen pasted summons in a case involving the violation of the election code outside Amritsar MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu’s residence as they failed to meet the Congress leader. Sidhu was booked for violating the model code of conduct during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls at a rally in support of Congress’ Katihar candidate Tariq Anwar.

According to officials, Sub-Inspectors Janardan Ram and Javed Ahmed pasted the summons outside the leader’s residence on Tuesday. Both policemen returned to Bihar on Wednesday, they said. Earlier, Katihar SP Vikas Kumar had said the two-member team had been camping outside the former Punjab minister's residence in Amritsar but neither Sidhu is present nor anybody else has received the summons on his behalf. Nobody at the Sidhu's residence gave them information about the former minister's whereabouts, one of the Bihar cops had earlier told the media.

PTI JMS CHS VSD RDK RDK.

TRENDING

Congo officials vow to tackle child labour at mines as virus threatens spike

Ethiopia launches coronavirus antibody testing to check infection rates and immunity

House of the Dragon Season 1 premieres in April 2022, latest updates on its development

Indiabulls Group faces ransomware attack; group co says affected systems restored

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

U.N. chief calls on Israel to abandon West Bank annexation plan

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged Israel on Wednesday to abandon plans to annex settlements in the occupied West Bank, warning this threatened prospects for peace with the Palestinians. If implemented, annexation would...

Iraqi doctor bets on plasma treatment in search of COVID breakthrough

In a hospital ward in Iraq, doctor Ali Salam Abdullah and a smiling patient hold up a large blood bag full of the yellow liquid that he hopes will help turn the corner in cutting the countrys coronavirus death rate.The liquid is plasma from...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Equities sink, gold rises on fears of pandemic wave

Rising concerns about a surge in coronavirus infections sent global equities lower on Wednesday and pushed investors into perceived safe havens such as gold, which hovered near its highest level in eight years. Several U.S. states are posti...

In Gaza, two babies fall victim to stalled Israeli-Palestinian ties

Desperate efforts to save the lives of two critically ill infants in Gaza ended in tragedy after medical transfers to Israel were paralysed by tensions over its planned annexation moves in the occupied West Bank.Last week, three days before...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020