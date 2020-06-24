Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cong demands govt to hold virtual Parl session to discuss key issues

His colleague and party spokesperson Gaurav Gogoi said a country like Nepal has passed a bill that reorganizes the boundary between India and Nepal, with all the resources and might. Citing the government's experience of having conducted a bilateral summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart, he said, "Surely we can have a special session of Parliament to discuss important issues, keeping in mind both social distancing and the importance of national security".

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2020 22:37 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 22:37 IST
Cong demands govt to hold virtual Parl session to discuss key issues

New Delhi, Jun 24 (PTI) The Congress on Wednesday accused the government of hiding behind rules to escape parliamentary oversight and demanded that a session be held soon to answer key queries of opposition parties. "This government has walked the extra mile to hide behind rules, to escape parliamentary oversight. This is nothing short of the emasculation of Parliament," Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari said at a virtual press conference.

"Unfortunately, presiding officers of both the Houses should have walked the extra mile to prevail upon the government, not should try to subvert Parliament in this manner and escape parliamentary oversight," he also said. His colleague and party spokesperson Gaurav Gogoi said a country like Nepal has passed a bill that reorganizes the boundary between India and Nepal, with all the resources and might.

Citing the government's experience of having conducted a bilateral summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart, he said, "Surely we can have a special session of Parliament to discuss important issues, keeping in mind both social distancing and the importance of national security". "It is a sign of authoritarianism and only an effort by the BJP government to buy time so that it can escape the questions which have been asked by the people of India through the major opposition parties," Gogoi alleged.

Tewari also said it is extremely unfortunate and regretful that while one can have a Russia, India, China trilateral summit virtually, the G-20 can be held and an all-party meeting on China can be held virtually, "why can't this government hold a virtual session of Parliament". He said parliaments are meeting virtually around the world and cited examples of Great Britain and Portugal.

He wondered why the standing committee on defence, the consultative committee on defence and the standing committee on health have not met virtually. Opposition members, especially from the Congress, have been demanding a Parliament session to discuss key issues confronting the country like the coronavirus pandemic and the "Chinese intrusions into India at Ladakh".

To a question on BJP president JP Nadda's "dynast attack" on Rahul Gandhi, Tewari said it is the same BJP which "did not consider India's foreign policy and strategic interests as a Holy Cow". "Those people, who are accusing the Opposition of being anti-national for raising valid questions when the government has put its head in the sand like an ostrich, should reflect on their conduct between 2004 and 2014.

"If the prime minister does not want the Opposition to ask him any question, he should issue a public apology for the behaviour of his party between 2004 and 2014 when they were in the Opposition," he said. Gogoi said the "BJP would do a better job of running the government if it listened and heeded Rahul Gandhi's advice instead of attacking him personally".

"Instead of criticizing us, the BJP would do a better job if they took Rahul Gandhi's advice," he said..

TRENDING

Congo officials vow to tackle child labour at mines as virus threatens spike

House of the Dragon Season 1 premieres in April 2022, latest updates on its development

Ethiopia launches coronavirus antibody testing to check infection rates and immunity

R-Power operating portfolio reaches 6,000 MW, plans capex of Rs 3,300 crore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Senators to propose reform to key U.S. tech liability shield

Republican Senator John Thune said he will introduce legislation on Wednesday intended to reform Section 230 - a federal law that largely exempts tech platforms such as Facebook and Twitter from legal liability for the material their users ...

Study sees 'probable' higher heart risk for new Amgen osteoporosis drug

An observational study of Amgen Incs new osteoporosis drug Evenity released on Wednesday appears to confirm the increased risk of serious heart problems detected in clinical trials and included in the medicines prescribing information.The d...

Harry and Meghan sign with A-list agency to hit the speaking circuit

Prince Harry and wife Meghan are ready to hit the speakers circuit after signing with an agency that works with former U.S. President Obama and other high-profile clients, according to a person familiar with their plans.The pair is being re...

TDP MP from Andhra's Srikakulam wins Sansad Ratna Award 2020

Telugu Desam Party TDP MP Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu from Andhra Pradeshs Srikakulam became the youngest and only Telugu MP to receive Sansad Ratna Awards 2020. As per the party press release, he would be given the Jury Committee Special Awar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020