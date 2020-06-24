BJP's Sambit Patra complains to NCW about Cong leader Patwari's remarks

BJP leader Sambit Patra on Wednesday approached the National Commission for Women against Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA Jitu Patwari, saying his “misogynistic” remarks on Twitter project daughters as unwanted. In a veiled attack on the BJP government at the Centre, Patwari on Twitter had said that in an attempt of giving birth to a son called development, five daughters were born namely demonetisation, GST, inflation, unemployment and economic slowdown. Taking strong objection to his remarks, Patra, tagging Patwari’s tweet, requested the National Commission of Women (NCW) to take note of it.

“Please take note of this highly misogynistic tweet of an elected representative which projects daughters as unwanted and in most regressive manner. This should not go unpunished,” he said. Responding to his tweet NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma said she will seek an explanation from Patwari.

She added that it is sad that people with this kind of a mind set call themselves leaders..