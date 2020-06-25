NCP workers protest against Padalkar over Pawar remarks

NCP workers staged a protest against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLC Gopichand Padalkar here on Wednesday over his objectionable comments against their party chief Sharad Pawar. The angy NCP activists staged Jode Mara' (hit chappals) agitation against Padalkar. During the agitation, they hit Padalkar's photograph with footwear.

They also shouted slogans against the BJP and Padalkar. The NCP activists tried to burn an effigy of Padalkar, but the police intervened and prevented them from doing so.

"Padalkar should tender an apology otherwise he will not be allowed entry in Nashik district, NCP district president Ravindra Pagar said on the occasion. NCP city unit president Ranjan Thakare demanded cancellation of Padalkars membership of the legislative council.

Earlier in the day, Padalkar had termed Pawar as "corona" that has infected Maharashtra..