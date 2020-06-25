Left Menu
Three AAP councillors win standing committee election of MCDs, become members

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday won three seats in the standing committee election of all the three MCDs.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2020 01:53 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 01:53 IST
Jitendra Kumar of South MCD and Ajay Sharma of North MCD won the election to become members of the standing committees of the MCDs.. Image Credit: ANI

Jitendra Kumar of South MCD, Ajay Sharma of North MCD and Geeta Rawat of East Delhi won the election to become members of the standing committees of the MCDs.

"Today is a proud day for the AAP as we have won three seats in the standing committee of all the three MCDs. To defeat the AAP, the BJP transferred their 14 votes to the Congress party but Ajay Sharma of AAP won the election in North MCD," AAP leader Durgesh Pathak told reporters. "Jitender Kumar has won the election from South Delhi (SDMC) and Geeta Rawat has won the election from EDMC. In North MCD, Ajay Sharma defeated Congress councillor Mukesh Goyal who has never lost in any election, so it is a proud moment for us," he said.

Meanwhile, BJP leaders Jai Prakash and Ritu Goel have been elected unanimously as the Mayor and Deputy Mayor of North Delhi Municipal Corporation, respectively. (ANI)

