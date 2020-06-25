Left Menu
Poland's Duda becomes first foreign leader to visit Trump during pandemic

"I think it sends a strong message to Russia," Trump told a news conference with Duda in the White House Rose Garden, where he criticized other European countries for buying Russian energy. The two leaders spoke after meeting privately in the Oval Office.

Poland's Duda becomes first foreign leader to visit Trump during pandemic
Polish President Andrzej Duda on Wednesday became the first foreign leader to visit U.S. President Donald Trump since the coronavirus pandemic led to global lockdowns, and the two leaders said they looked forward to signing a defense cooperation agreement. Duda's visit appeared aimed at boosting his re-election campaign - Poland's nationwide presidential vote is on Sunday.

An agreement would send more U.S. troops to Poland, bolstering defense cooperation between the two NATO allies and acting as a further counterweight against Russian aggression. "I think it sends a strong message to Russia," Trump told a news conference with Duda in the White House Rose Garden, where he criticized other European countries for buying Russian energy.

The two leaders spoke after meeting privately in the Oval Office. Duda said it was an honor to discuss next steps in relations at the White House. "Today we are entering another stage, namely there is a possibility of further increase in American troops in our country," he said.

The U.S. Army already has an area support group in the region that can be tailored to increase the number of U.S. soldiers in Poland. Trump said he might move U.S. troops from Germany to Poland. The Republican president wants to take thousands of U.S. forces out of Germany, feeling the United States is bearing too much of a financial burden for the deployment.

"We're going to be reducing our forces in Germany. Some will be coming home and some will be going to other places, but Poland would be one of those other places," Trump said at the news conference. Critics have accused Duda and Trump of calling the visit just before the Polish election in order to improve Duda's chances of winning, as his lead in opinion polls has dropped in recent weeks.

According to Polish media reports, the United States could offer 2,000 soldiers to Poland, 1,000 more than initially agreed in June 2019. Those additional troops would include the U.S. Army V Corps from Kentucky and F-16s from Germany. Another official with knowledge of the talks told Reuters that moving the V Corps to Poland was under discussion and that Poland could get more than the 1,000 troops agreed to last year, but would not say if 2,000 would be sent.

Trump also told the news conference that the United States and Poland were discussing a project to construct a nuclear-powered plant in Poland.

