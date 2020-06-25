Left Menu
Will continue to raise issues concerning people even if 100 FIRs filed: Digvijaya Singh

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Thursday said that he will continue to raise his voice for the welfare of the people even if 100 more FIRs are registered against him.

ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 25-06-2020 16:44 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 16:44 IST
Congress leader Digvijaya Singh speaking to media in Bhopal on Thursday. . Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Thursday said that he will continue to raise his voice for the welfare of the people even if 100 more FIRs are registered against him. Commenting on the FIR registered against him for protesting against fuel price hike yesterday, Singh said, "If for the cause of the people, 100 more FIRs are registered against me then I will welcome them."

"BJP has double standards. In Indore, on the occasion of the birthday of a Central Minister and a former MLA distributed ration and about 1500 people gathered there without following social distancing norm and masks. There are no cases against that person," Singh said. "In BJP meetings, there are no social distancing followed, but there is no FIR against them. Home Minister goes to the electoral constituency and roam without a mask and meet hundreds of people, but no FIR has been registered against him," the Congress leader said.

"I want to ask two questions to BJP. Whether petrol and diesel prices should increase like this. As many as 19 times the prices have increased," he added. An FIR has been registered against Congress leader Digvijaya Singh and 150 other party workers with regard to his cycle march against the hike in fuel prices.

The FIR is registered under sections 341,188,143, 269, and 270 of the IPC. Singh, along with his party leaders on Wednesday, took out a cycle march to protest against the continuous surge in fuel prices and alleged that the hike is an "opportunity in a disaster" for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Congress leaders had started their march from Roshanpura intersection to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's residence. (ANI)

