Around 1,000 COVID-19 deaths not reported in Maha: Fadnavis

Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday alleged that the Maharashtra government has not reported around 1,000 COVID-19 deaths in the state so far.The government should admit the unreported deaths of COVID-19 patients," the former chief minister said. "I had written a letter on June 15 after which state reported 950 deaths in Mumbai the very next day.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-06-2020 20:35 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 20:27 IST
Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Image Credit: ANI

Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday alleged that the Maharashtra government has not reported around 1,000 COVID-19 deaths in the state so far. In a fresh letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Fadnavis urged him to order a probe into the alleged non- reporting of such deaths.

On June 15, he had written a similar letter to the CM about the COVID-19 deaths not reported in Mumbai. Fadnavis said that a day after his June 15 letter, the government had reported 950 COVID-deaths in Mumbai.

However, in the latest letter, he accused the government of not reporting around 1,000 such deaths in the state. "It is a wrong strategy of the state government not to report some 1,000 deaths caused by COVID-19. These deaths have still not been reported," he said.

"As per my information, the death of 1,000 people caused due to COVID-19 in the last three months has not been reported so far. Any death happening due to COVID-19 should be reported within 72 hours. But it is not happening," the Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly alleged. "It is a wrong strategy to mention only some of these deaths everyday in the (medical) report. The government should admit the unreported deaths of COVID-19 patients," the former chief minister said.

"I had written a letter on June 15 after which state reported 950 deaths in Mumbai the very next day. The government later reported some more deaths, which took the number of deaths that were earlier unreported to 1,200 in Mumbai city alone," he said.

