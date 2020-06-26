Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. House passes Democratic police reform bill as impasse deepens

But Scott, the Senate's only Black Republican and author of the chamber's failed police reform bill, accused Democrats of rejecting Republican input on the House bill to deny Trump and his Republican allies a victory on an issue vital to Black America ahead of the November election. "This is pure race politics at its worst," Scott said on Fox News, warning that congressional inaction will leave Black Americans vulnerable to further police violence.

Reuters | Updated: 26-06-2020 06:33 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 06:33 IST
U.S. House passes Democratic police reform bill as impasse deepens

The U.S. House of Representatives approved a sweeping Democratic police reform bill on Thursday, sending the measure to the Senate despite opposition from President Donald Trump and his Republican allies in Congress. The Democratic-controlled House voted 236-181 roughly along party lines to adopt the legislation, one month to the day after George Floyd's death in Minneapolis police custody sparked weeks of worldwide protests over police brutality, especially against African-Americans.

An initial tally showed three Republicans breaking ranks to join Democrats in voting for the bill. But the bill, which mandates changes in law and policy to rein in police misconduct, is unlikely to be taken up in the Republican-led Senate, where Democrats blocked a Republican reform bill on Wednesday. It also faces a formal White House veto threat.

Democrats and Republicans are deadlocked over how to address racial inequities in policing, despite strong public sentiment for effective reform after Floyd died in Minneapolis as a white policeman knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes. "People say, 'Well, why can't you compromise with the other side?' Well, they don't ban chokeholds. We ban chokeholds. So are we supposed to come up with a number of chokeholds we are going to agree with? No," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said ahead of the vote.

Aiming to seize the mantle of public opinion surrounding Floyd, Democrats named their legislation "The George Floyd Justice in Policing Act" and predict that public pressure will erode Republican resistance. "I don't think the street will accept no action," Pelosi told the Washington Post.

Republicans and Democrats are also at odds over a Democratic provision to allow victims of misconduct to sue for damages in civil court. There was a ray of bipartisanship in the Senate, when the chamber unexpectedly passed a measure to establish a commission to study the status of Black men and boys in America, a provision of the Republican bill by Senator Tim Scott.

Floyd was among a growing number of unarmed African-Americans to die in police custody. Seven unarmed Black people have been shot and killed by police so far in 2020, compared with 14 in 2019, according to a database maintained by the Post. Those killings do not include people who died by other means, as Floyd did. And experts say there is a pervasive lack of data.

Representative Karen Bass, chairwoman of the Congressional Black Caucus, which represents over 50 Black lawmakers, said the Democrats' bill would help prevent killings by ushering in bold, transformative changes nearly half a century after Black legislators began pushing for police reforms in the early 1970s. But Scott, the Senate's only Black Republican and author of the chamber's failed police reform bill, accused Democrats of rejecting Republican input on the House bill to deny Trump and his Republican allies a victory on an issue vital to Black America ahead of the November election.

"This is pure race politics at its worst," Scott said on Fox News, warning that congressional inaction will leave Black Americans vulnerable to further police violence. "There will be blood on the Democrats' hands," he said. Scott later told reporters that momentum toward compromise was "dissipating as we speak."

Democrats denounce Scott's bill as too ineffective to protect Black Americans because of its reliance on financial incentives and data collection. The Democratic and Republican bills address similar topics: chokeholds, no-knock warrants, police body cameras, use of deadly force, and training to de-escalate confrontations with suspects and to encourage officer intervention against illegal conduct as it occurs.

Republicans oppose the Democratic bill because of mandates they say could undermine law enforcement.

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

First Person: Innovation brewing at Hawaii coffee farm

Nigeria decides to strengthen China-Nigeria trade through 'Made in Nigeria with China' brand

World Bank debars Vietnam-based Sao Bac Dau Technologies for seven-year

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi to launch 'Atma Nirbhar Uttar Pradesh Rojgar Abhiyan' today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to launch Atma Nirbhar Uttar Pradesh Rojgar Abhiyan at 11 am on Friday through video conferencing in the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The initiative is intensely focused on providing employ...

Soccer-Women's World Cup all about the legacy, says NZF chief

New Zealand Football chief Andrew Pragnells daughter Ari gave him a smile and the thumbs up before going back to sleep in the early hours of Friday morning when he told her the joint bid to host the 2023 Womens World Cup with Australia was ...

TIMELINE-Threats and stalemate one year after Trump last met N.Korea's Kim

Nearly one year after U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un last met, North Korea has returned to conducting short-range missile tests and issuing harsh rhetoric, while Washington shows little interest in easing sa...

TIMELINE-Threats and stalemate one year after Trump last met N.Korea's Kim

Nearly one year after U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un last met, North Korea has returned to conducting short-range missile tests and issuing harsh rhetoric, while Washington shows little interest in easing sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020