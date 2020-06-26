Seems Cong leaders are spokespersons for China, they don't dare to question it: Pralhad Joshi
Hitting out at the Congress for criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the standoff between India and China in Ladakh, senior BJP leader and Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said it seems the opposition party's leaders have become "spokespersons of China as they never dare to question it".PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2020 19:42 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 19:42 IST
Hitting out at the Congress for criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the standoff between India and China in Ladakh, senior BJP leader and Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said it seems the opposition party's leaders have become "spokespersons of China as they never dare to question it". He also targeted the Congress for allegedly accepting donation to the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation from the Chinese embassy, saying the "silence" of the opposition party leaders on the donation and their MoU with Chinese Communist Party is "striking" and asked "are these dynasts influenced by donations".
"It seems Congress leaders are spokespersons for China. They only talk against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and never dare to question China," Joshi said in a tweet. Amid an ongoing war of words over the Sino-India standoff in eastern Ladakh, the BJP on Thursday attacked the Congress over an alleged by donation by the Chinese embassy to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation during UPA rule and in lieu of which the foundation advocated for free trade agreement between the two countries.
The Congress have dismissed the charge as an attempt to divert the attention of the country from issues of national security..
ALSO READ
China reports 11 new imported coronavirus cases as of end-June 10, vs 3 a day earlier
Australian PM on China tensions: country won't trade values in response to 'coercion'
Indiaspora condemns racism, says will strive for just America
PM Modi to address 95th annual plenary session of Indian Chamber of Commerce today
China blue-chip index flat but small-caps rise; Hong Kong down on growth worries