Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump says he is staying in Washington to protect law and order

White House spokesman Judd Deere said the cancellation was not related to New Jersey's requirement that visitors from states with high coronavirus infection rates self-quarantine for 14 days upon arrival. Trump visited one of the states with high rates, Arizona, earlier this week.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 27-06-2020 03:30 IST | Created: 27-06-2020 03:25 IST
Trump says he is staying in Washington to protect law and order
US President Donald Trump Image Credit: ANI

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday canceled a planned weekend visit to his golf resort in Bedminster, New Jersey, and said he was staying in Washington "to make sure LAW & ORDER is enforced."

"The arsonists, anarchists, looters, and agitators have been largely stopped," Trump wrote on Twitter. "I am doing what is necessary to keep our communities safe - and these people will be brought to Justice!" Trump has pledged to take a hard line on anyone destroying or vandalizing U.S. historical monuments and threatened to use force on some protesters, as political activism against racial injustice sweeps the country.

Hundreds of unarmed Washington, D.C., National Guard troops are on standby to assist law enforcement personnel with protecting monuments, after protesters tried to tear down a statue of former President Andrew Jackson in a park near the White House on Monday. Calls for the removal of these monuments come in conjunction with Black Lives Matter protests, which were sparked by the May 25 death of George Floyd, a Black man killed in police custody in Minneapolis.

Trump's decision to cancel his trip to New Jersey comes amid a spike in coronavirus cases in many states. White House spokesman Judd Deere said the cancellation was not related to New Jersey's requirement that visitors from states with high coronavirus infection rates self-quarantine for 14 days upon arrival.

Trump visited one of the states with high rates, Arizona, earlier this week.

TRENDING

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

BTS' Jungkook for Vogue Japan is taking over the internet

Crash Landing on You tops no. 1, revives hallyu wave in Japan, at par with Winter Sonata

Motorola One Fusion Plus Priced at Rs 16,999 In India; Know About Second Sale On Flipkart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Na'Vi, Virtus.pro rally to advance in WePlay! Clutch Island

Natus Vincere and Virtus.pro came from behind to record tight victories Friday and move within one win of a place in the We Play Clutch Island championship match. NaVi edged Nemiga Gaming 2-1, dropping the first map before taking the second...

Three dead after warehouse shooting in central Illinois

An employee of a coffee-dispenser manufacturer shot and killed two co-workers and wounded a third on Friday at the companys warehouse in Springfield, Illinois, and was later found dead, apparently of suicide, in his own vehicle, police said...

Doping-Blindsided WADA demands corrections to U.S. anti-doping report

The World Anti-Doping Agency WADA said on Friday it was blindsided by a U.S. report that was riddled with misleading information and inaccuracies and which threatened to cut its funding.In a strong rebuke to the White House Office of Nation...

Pistons sign injury-prone C Patton

The Detroit Pistons signed center Justin Patton on Friday, though terms of the deal werent disclosed. Patton, 23, was selected 16th overall in the 2017 NBA draft but hasnt panned out. He has averages of 1.8 points and 1.2 rebounds in nine N...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020