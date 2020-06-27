PM should condemn China publicly for incursions, take "strong, quick action": Cong
Alleging that the last six years have seen the biggest diplomatic failure under the Modi government, the former Union minister said "some quick action" should be taken to resolve the LAC issue with China.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2020 15:06 IST | Created: 27-06-2020 14:59 IST
The Congress on Saturday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to publicly condemn China for its "brazen incursions" into Indian territory and urged the government to take "strong and quick action" to resolve the Line of Actual Control (LAC) issue. Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal said at a virtual press conference that the prime minister should address the nation and promise that anyone capturing Indian territory would be pushed back.
He said the entire nation and the entire opposition would stand behind him and his promise. Alleging that the last six years have seen the biggest diplomatic failure under the Modi government, the former Union minister said "some quick action" should be taken to resolve the LAC issue with China. "Some quick action is required," he said seeking early resolution of the border dispute with China while noting that diplomacy and economic blockade with China would not work.
- READ MORE ON:
- Narendra Modi
- Congress
- Kapil Sibal
- China
- LAC
ALSO READ
Rajasthan Congress MLAs stay overnight at resort to thwart 'poaching bid'
Allahabad HC to hear UP Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu's bail plea
Congress accuses BJP of indulging in corruption ahead of RS election
UP bus dispute: Allahabad HC to hear UP Congress chief's bail plea on June 16
Congress to approach Election Commission over Rajya Sabha elections