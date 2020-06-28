Left Menu
Development News Edition

Country tormented by locusts and losers: Naqvi's jibe at Congress

With the Congress attacking the Modi government over the border standoff with China in eastern Ladakh, Naqvi said it was unfortunate that while security forces are effectively working with commitment to protect our borders, some political parties are trying to "demoralise" them.

PTI | Rampur | Updated: 28-06-2020 14:59 IST | Created: 28-06-2020 14:59 IST
Country tormented by locusts and losers: Naqvi's jibe at Congress

Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Sunday accused the Congress of trying to turn "disaster into anarchy" and said the country has been tormented by "locusts and losers"

"In the time of a calamity, there is torment of locusts and losers, and both should be dealt with strongly. While locusts are dangerous for crops, losers cause disgust in the country. The entire country is strongly working for turning disaster into opportunity but the Congress is trying to turn disaster into anarchy," he alleged.  Addressing BJP workers through an online event in the UP town amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the minority affairs minister said the dream of ''antyodaya'' (empowering the poorest) will be achieved through commitment of "aatmanirbhar Bharat" (self-reliant India). Today, the country has been speedily moving forward on the path of a self-reliant India under the strong and effective leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said, adding that this challenge of crisis will bring a new dawn of "inclusive empowerment".  With the Congress attacking the Modi government over the border standoff with China in eastern Ladakh, Naqvi said it was unfortunate that while security forces are effectively working with commitment to protect our borders, some political parties are trying to "demoralise" them.  "This is the same political party which had raised question on the valour of our security forces during the surgical and air strikes in a criminal conspiracy to disgrace India," Naqvi alleged.  He said the country has complete trust in Modi

The country is in safe hands, and the Modi government is leaving no stone unturned to ensure the country's safety and dignity, he said. Statements of Congress leaders are nothing but a "sin" of "supplying oxygen to anti-India forces", he alleged.

TRENDING

P-pop group SB19 continues to smash expectations as it grows globally

Missing Crash Landing On You? Here are some other dramas to start a new journey

Health News Roundup: Venezuela is a health 'time bomb,' Colombian president says; China sees uptick in new COVID-19 cases, including 17 in Beijing and more

World News Roundup: EU holds off decision on borders, Americans set to be excluded; Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan to agree Nile dam deal in weeks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Google to add background blur, low-light mode to Meet video calls

Google is working on several new features including background blur, low-light mode and background replacement images for its video calling application Meet. Alike rival videoconferencing platforms Zoom and Microsoft Teams, Google Meet user...

More women footballers will follow Bala Devi's footsteps to play abroad: Aditi

Indian womens football team goalkeeper Aditi Chauhan feels that with the growth in profile of the game in the country, more players will follow the footsteps of trailblazer Bala Devi, venturing out of the country in search of a professional...

If Govt and Opposition fight with one another, when will we combat China: AAP

AAP leader Sanjay Singh on Sunday said that if the ruling party and the Opposition engage in do do heath fighting amongst themselves then when will they fight against China. If we fight with one another then when will we fight against China...

Govt extends deadline to bid for Air India by 2 months till August 31

The government has again extended the deadline to bid for Air&#160;India by two months till August 31 as the COVID-19 fallout has disrupted economic activities globally. This is the third time the deadline has been extended. The divestm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020