Country tormented by locusts and losers: Naqvi's jibe at Congress

Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Sunday accused the Congress of trying to turn "disaster into anarchy" and said the country has been tormented by "locusts and losers"

"In the time of a calamity, there is torment of locusts and losers, and both should be dealt with strongly. While locusts are dangerous for crops, losers cause disgust in the country. The entire country is strongly working for turning disaster into opportunity but the Congress is trying to turn disaster into anarchy," he alleged. Addressing BJP workers through an online event in the UP town amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the minority affairs minister said the dream of ''antyodaya'' (empowering the poorest) will be achieved through commitment of "aatmanirbhar Bharat" (self-reliant India). Today, the country has been speedily moving forward on the path of a self-reliant India under the strong and effective leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said, adding that this challenge of crisis will bring a new dawn of "inclusive empowerment". With the Congress attacking the Modi government over the border standoff with China in eastern Ladakh, Naqvi said it was unfortunate that while security forces are effectively working with commitment to protect our borders, some political parties are trying to "demoralise" them. "This is the same political party which had raised question on the valour of our security forces during the surgical and air strikes in a criminal conspiracy to disgrace India," Naqvi alleged. He said the country has complete trust in Modi

The country is in safe hands, and the Modi government is leaving no stone unturned to ensure the country's safety and dignity, he said. Statements of Congress leaders are nothing but a "sin" of "supplying oxygen to anti-India forces", he alleged.