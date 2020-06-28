Andhra CM, LOP pay tribute to PV Narasimha Rao; Naidu appeals Bharat Ratna for former PM

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday paid tribute to late former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao on his birth anniversary saying that his contribution to the growth of the nation will be remembered by the generations to come. "Remembering Sri #PVNarasimhaRao garu on his birth anniversary. An astute politician and multilingual scholar, Rao garu led the nation towards economic liberalisation. His contribution to the growth of the nation will be remembered by generations to come," his tweet read.

Recalling the progressive turn that Rao gave to India at a critical juncture, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu said, "Conferring Bharat Ratna would be a befitting tribute to the outstanding services rendered by the former PM PV Narasimha Rao." TDP President recalled how the former PM had revived Indian economy from the brink of collapse and set it on the path of recovery.

"Under his able leadership, India rose to compete with the rest of the world countries. History will forever remember the leaders and personalities who rekindle a new hope among their people in a time of grave crisis. PV Narasimha Rao is such a historical figure who gave a bold, new direction to the country in its hour of need," he added. Chandrababu Naidu further said, "As the Chief Minister of United Andhra Pradesh, late Narasimha Rao initiated land reforms that helped upliftment of the Dalit and Bahujan sections of society to a large extent. The ex-PM has rendered brilliant services to the Telugu people not only as a politician but also as a literary personality."

Way back in 2014 itself, the AP Assembly passed a resolution during the TDP regime for erecting a memorial for PV in the national capital. As a result, 10 years after his passing away, PV memorial came up at Ekta Sthal in Delhi, he claimed. (ANI)