Left Menu
Development News Edition

Andhra CM, LOP pay tribute to PV Narasimha Rao; Naidu appeals Bharat Ratna for former PM

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday paid tribute to late former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao on his birth anniversary saying that his contribution to the growth of the nation will be remembered by the generations to come.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 28-06-2020 20:36 IST | Created: 28-06-2020 20:36 IST
Andhra CM, LOP pay tribute to PV Narasimha Rao; Naidu appeals Bharat Ratna for former PM
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday paid tribute to late former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao on his birth anniversary saying that his contribution to the growth of the nation will be remembered by the generations to come. "Remembering Sri #PVNarasimhaRao garu on his birth anniversary. An astute politician and multilingual scholar, Rao garu led the nation towards economic liberalisation. His contribution to the growth of the nation will be remembered by generations to come," his tweet read.

Recalling the progressive turn that Rao gave to India at a critical juncture, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu said, "Conferring Bharat Ratna would be a befitting tribute to the outstanding services rendered by the former PM PV Narasimha Rao." TDP President recalled how the former PM had revived Indian economy from the brink of collapse and set it on the path of recovery.

"Under his able leadership, India rose to compete with the rest of the world countries. History will forever remember the leaders and personalities who rekindle a new hope among their people in a time of grave crisis. PV Narasimha Rao is such a historical figure who gave a bold, new direction to the country in its hour of need," he added. Chandrababu Naidu further said, "As the Chief Minister of United Andhra Pradesh, late Narasimha Rao initiated land reforms that helped upliftment of the Dalit and Bahujan sections of society to a large extent. The ex-PM has rendered brilliant services to the Telugu people not only as a politician but also as a literary personality."

Way back in 2014 itself, the AP Assembly passed a resolution during the TDP regime for erecting a memorial for PV in the national capital. As a result, 10 years after his passing away, PV memorial came up at Ekta Sthal in Delhi, he claimed. (ANI)

TRENDING

P-pop group SB19 continues to smash expectations as it grows globally

Missing Crash Landing On You? Here are some other dramas to start a new journey

Health News Roundup: Venezuela is a health 'time bomb,' Colombian president says; China sees uptick in new COVID-19 cases, including 17 in Beijing and more

World News Roundup: EU holds off decision on borders, Americans set to be excluded; Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan to agree Nile dam deal in weeks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

127 new COVID-19 cases reported in J-K, tally reaches 7,093

As many as 127 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, taking the total number of cases to 7,093 while the death toll stands at 94, said Government of Jammu and Kashmir. Out of 127 cases reported today, 25 are ...

These are the top stories from the northern region at 9.15 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 9.15 pm. DEL40 NCR-GURGAON-LD MALLS Shopping malls in Gurgaon to reopen from July 1, Faridabad to decide on Monday GurgaonChandigarh The Haryana government has allowed shopping malls in ...

West Bengal CM announces financial incentives for trained HHWs

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday announced a package of financial incentives for trained Honorary Health Workers HHW in the urban areas of the state. As a part of the state governments efforts to make primary healthcare ...

DGCA issues show cause notice to AirAsia India executive after pilot alleges safety violations

The aviation regulator DGCA has issued a show cause notice to a top executive of AirAsia India two weeks after one of its pilots, who runs a popular YouTube channel called Flying Beast, alleged violations of safety norms by the low-cost air...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020