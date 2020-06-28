UK's senior civil servant expected to step down - BBC

Britain's most senior civil servant, Mark Sedwill, is expected to step down later on Sunday, the BBC reported, part of what some observers say is an expected wider shake up of officials to better deliver on Prime Minister Boris Johnson's agenda.

The BBC's political editor reported that an announcement on departure of Sedwill, who is also national security adviser, was expected later on Sunday, but that he would not immediately leave his post.

Johnson's senior political adviser, Dominic Cummings, has long been critical of the civil service, saying government is not nimble enough to deliver change. Some newspapers reported he warned aides last week that a "hard rain is going to fall".