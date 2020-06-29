Left Menu
Development News Edition

Poland's president leads election first round - partial results

Poland's President Andrzej Duda came top in the first round of the country's presidential election, partial results showed on Monday, but fell short of the overall majority needed to avoid what looks set to be a tight run-off vote on July 12. The re-election of government ally Duda is crucial if the ruling nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party is to further implement its socially conservative agenda, including vowing to protect the traditional family and ward off "LGBT ideology", referring to lesbian, gay, bi-sexual and trans-sexual.

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 29-06-2020 11:37 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 11:30 IST
Poland's president leads election first round - partial results
President Andrzej Duda (File photo) Image Credit: Twitter (@AndrzejDuda)

Poland's President Andrzej Duda came top in the first round of the country's presidential election, partial results showed on Monday, but fell short of the overall majority needed to avoid what looks set to be a tight run-off vote on July 12.

The re-election of governmentally Duda is crucial if the ruling nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party is to further implement its socially conservative agenda, including vowing to protect the traditional family and ward off "LGBT ideology", referring to lesbian, gay, bisexual and transsexual. The morning after the election, Duda said he will be a guardian of conservative social values, including ensuring gay couples can't adopt children, in an effort to convince the almost 7% of voters who voted for far-right Confederation candidate Krzysztof Bosak.

"We have many common values with Krzysztof Bosak," Duda told Polish public radio. "We want the family to be respected in Poland, we want traditional values to be a strong spine that Polish society will lean on." Duda got 45.24% of the vote, according to results based on 87.2% of the total number of polling districts.

Liberal Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski, who is standing for the largest opposition party, the centrist Civic Platform (PO), came second with 28.92%. Full election results are expected to be released by mid-week.

TRENDING

Researches get closer to discover why eczema happens

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty to rape charges; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 92,130.59 cr in m-cap; TCS biggest gainer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi govt to start 'plasma bank' for treatment of COVID-19 patients: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday stated that a plasma bank will be established in the national capital to help treat COVID-19 patients. The Chief Minister stated that the plasma bank will be set-up at the Institute of Liver an...

Bengaluru now constitutes 25.92% of total cases in Karnataka: Minister

Karnataka Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar on Monday said Bengaluru now constitutes 25.92 per cent of total cases in the state and the government was taking all measures to ensure that every COVID-19 patient gets the best treatment. Th...

Airbus sees output down 40% for two years as job cuts loom

Airbus plane output will be 40 lower for two years compared to pre-crisis plans, its chief executive said in remarks published on Monday, underscoring the threat to jobs as it draws up rapid restructuring plans due to a travel slump. Reuter...

UK's Johnson says he will double down on spending plans

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he planned to double down on his plans to increase public investment and a return to austerity would be a mistake as the country tries to recover from the coronavirus hit to the economy.Johnson told...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020