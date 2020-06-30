UP govt using police as 'tool of oppression': Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on arrest of party's minority cell chief

Left Menu
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday slammed the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government over the arrest of party's minority cell chairman Shahnawaz Alam and said the government is using police as a "tool of oppression".

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-06-2020 11:22 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 11:22 IST
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. [File Photo]. Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday slammed the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government over the arrest of party's minority cell chairman Shahnawaz Alam and said the government is using police as a "tool of oppression". In a series of tweets, she said that police action is repressive and undemocratic.

"Congress leaders and activists are committed to raising their voice on public issues. The BJP government can stop other parties from raising their voice, not our party, by making UP police a tool of oppression...Look at how the UP Police picked up the chairman of our minority cell in the dark of night," she tweeted (translated from Hindi). The senior Congress leader also posted a video of the incident along with the tweet. "First, our state president was kept in jail for four weeks on fake charges. This police action is repressive and undemocratic. Congress workers are not afraid of police sticks and fake cases," she said.

UP Congress Minority cell chief, Shahnawaz Alam was arrested by the police late on Monday in connection with anti-CAA protest on December 19, 2019. Lucknow Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Dinesh Singh said, "His name had appeared in the case related to anti-CAA/NRC protest at Parivartan Chowk on 19th December 2019. The evidence was being gathered since then."

"He was arrested on Monday after sufficient evidence was gathered. Further action will be taken," added Singh. (ANI)

