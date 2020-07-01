Left Menu
Development News Edition

MP: CM Chouhan to expand cabinet on Thursday

Asked about the delay in cabinet expansion, Chouhan said, "Only amrit (elixir) comes out of manthan (churning), vish (poison) is consumed by (Lord) Shiva." Around 20 to 25 new members, including some former Congress MLAs who had joined the BJP in March, are likely to be inducted into the cabinet, sources in the BJP earlier said. Chouhan took oath as chief minister for a record fourth term on March 23 this year, after Kamal Nath resigned from the top post following rebellion by nearly two dozen MLAs of the Congress.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 01-07-2020 14:42 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 14:42 IST
MP: CM Chouhan to expand cabinet on Thursday

The Madhya Pradesh cabinet expansion will take place on Thursday, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said. Chouhan flew to New Delhi on Sunday to hold consultations with the central BJP leadership over the much- talked about cabinet expansion.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a programme here on Wednesday, Chouhan said, "The governor will take oath today. The cabinet members will take oath tomorrow." Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel has been given the additional charge of Madhya Pradesh in view of incumbent Lalji Tandon's hospitalisation. Asked about the delay in cabinet expansion, Chouhan said, "Only amrit (elixir) comes out of manthan (churning), vish (poison) is consumed by (Lord) Shiva." Around 20 to 25 new members, including some former Congress MLAs who had joined the BJP in March, are likely to be inducted into the cabinet, sources in the BJP earlier said.

Chouhan took oath as chief minister for a record fourth term on March 23 this year, after Kamal Nath resigned from the top post following rebellion by nearly two dozen MLAs of the Congress. Most of the rebels were considered close to former Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, who quit the Congress and joined the BJP more than three months ago.

The initial 'mini' expansion of the Chouhan cabinet took place on April 21 with the induction of five ministers, including two former Congress MLAs. When asked about Chouhan's announcement of cabinet expansion on Thursday, Kamal Nath told reporters, "This is for the first time in the history of the country when the cabinet expansion is taking place after such a long time. Only time will tell what was the reason for this delay and what will be its results." PTI ADU MAS GK GK

TRENDING

Costa Rican coffee may go unharvested as pandemic creates migrant worker shortage

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t mark end, will start with final moments of Season 2

Scientists demonstrate speed, precision of in situ planetary dating device

Joaquim Pinto de Oliveira (Tebas): Google doodle on famous Brazilian architect, engineer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

Germany easing entry rules for 11 non-EU nations

Germany says it is easing restrictions on travellers from up to 11 countries outside the European Union -- but not the full list recommended by the European Union. The Interior Ministry said that, as of Thursday, people from Australia, Geor...

Volvo Cars recalls nearly 2.1 million cars worldwide

Volvo Cars said Wednesday that it is recalling nearly 2.1 million vehicles worldwide as a preventive measure after the company discovered that a steel wire connected to the front seat belts can be weakened. The front seat belts are anchored...

MoRTH prepares blueprint for scheme of cashless treatment of motor accident victims

Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has prepared a blueprint for implementing the scheme of cashless treatment of motor accident victims, as contemplated under the MV Act 2019. This includes treatment of victims during the crucial Golde...

Chairs not banned on Christopher Nolan’s sets, spokesperson on social media criticism

Director Christopher Nolan does not ban chairs from his sets, his spokesperson said debunking social media criticism around the rule. Stories about what Nolan bans on his movie sets started doing the round on social media after Variety publ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020