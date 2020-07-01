Left Menu
Development News Edition

Firms may rethink Honk Kong offices after China security law -U.S.'s Ross

Asked about the potential for Beijing to retaliate, Ross said: "We took decisive action and now it's up to them.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 01-07-2020 17:30 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 17:08 IST
Firms may rethink Honk Kong offices after China security law -U.S.'s Ross
Wilbur Ross (File photo) Image Credit: Flickr

Companies with headquarters in Hong Kong, a world financial hub, may now rethink having those offices as China begins cracking down on protesters under Beijing's sweeping new security law, the U.S. commerce secretary said on Wednesday.

"I believe that there's a good chance that all companies who have Hong Kong as their headquarters for Asia will begin to rethink whether the new rules - the new relationship between Hong Kong and mainland China - whether those rules let Hong Kong be as favorable a place to have headquarters as it used to be," Wilbur Ross told Fox Business Network in an interview. Hong Kong police arrested nearly 200 people on Wednesday as protesters took to the streets in defiance of the law, unveiled late Tuesday, that critics say is aimed at snuffing out dissent and pushing China's freest city toward a more authoritarian path.

The United States has condemned the law and threatened further action after having already moved to eliminate Hong Kong's special trade status. Asked about the potential for Beijing to retaliate, Ross said: "We took decisive action and now it's up to them. But it would be a little strange to retaliate against someone who's responded in a very measured and mild way as we are too gross abuses that they're doing."

The U.S. Congress is pushing for tougher action. U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has called for the Trump administration to impose sanctions, and the U.S. Senate has already passed a law to impose mandatory sanctions that must still pass the U.S. House of Representatives and be signed by President Donald Trump.

TRENDING

Costa Rican coffee may go unharvested as pandemic creates migrant worker shortage

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t mark end, will start with final moments of Season 2

Scientists demonstrate speed, precision of in situ planetary dating device

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

Russian vote on extending Putin's rule until 2036 nears end

A vote on amendments to Russias constitution that could allow President Vladimir Putin to hold power until 2036 entered its final day Wednesday amid widespread reports of pressure on voters and other irregularities. For the first time in Ru...

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Beijing asks some U.S. media to submit information about their China operationsChinas foreign ministry said on Wednesday that the Chinese government has asked some U.S. media outlets pres...

18 BJD office-bearers appointed

President of the Biju Janata Dal Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday appointed 18 senior leaders as new office-bearers of the party. Eight senior vice-presidents, nine vice-presidents and one general secretary are among the new office-bearers, a pr...

For ‘collecting intelligence’ about public representatives, Raj Police wants to set up unit in Delhi

The Special Branch of the Rajasthan Police has demanded setting up of an intelligence unit in Delhi for collecting intelligence related to elected public representatives of the state visiting the national capital. The Additional Director G...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020