Left Menu
Development News Edition

Modi quits Weibo; BJP says PM sends strong message at personal level too

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has quit Chinese social media platform Weibo, the BJP said on Wednesday, with its general secretary (organization) B L Santhosh saying that Modi has sent out a "strong message" at the border, on economic front and now at "personal level too".

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2020 20:03 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 19:49 IST
Modi quits Weibo; BJP says PM sends strong message at personal level too
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has quit Chinese social media platform Weibo, the BJP said on Wednesday, with its general secretary (organization) B L Santhosh saying that Modi has sent out a "strong message" at the border, on economic front and now at "personal level too". "After govt move of banning 59 Chinese Apps, PM Narendra Modi exits from Chinese social media platform WEIBO also. Strong message at the border, on economic front & at personal level too," Santhosh said. Sources have said Modi decided to quit Weibo, which he had joined in 2015, as soon as the decision was taken to ban 59 Chinese apps in India. They added that Weibo has a more complex procedure to quit for accounts of important personalities which is why an official process was initiated. For reasons best known to the Chinese, there was a great delay in granting this basic permission, they said. The prime minister had 115 posts on Weibo, and it was decided to manually delete them and after much effort 113 posts were removed, they said. The two posts left were those where Modi had photos with Chinese President Xi Xinping, they noted, adding that it is difficult to remove posts on Weibo in which pictures of Xi feature.

All the posts are deleted now, the sources said. The BJP's IT wing head Amit Malviya said Modi's decision to quit Weibo sends out a "loud and clear" message that if red lines are crossed, then there will be consequences. "Prime Minister Modi quits Chinese social media platform Weibo. The message is loud and clear. If red lines are crossed, there will be consequences... What started at the borders has now acquired multiple dimensions. And it may just be the beginning," Malviya tweeted. Sources said Modi's followers' count at Weibo stands at 244,000 - which was roughly the same when the deletion of posts began. The Modi government recently banned 59 Chinese apps, saying that they are "engaged in activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order".

The ties between India and China have come under strain due to their military standoff at Ladakh border.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

Costa Rican coffee may go unharvested as pandemic creates migrant worker shortage

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t mark end, will start with final moments of Season 2

Scientists demonstrate speed, precision of in situ planetary dating device

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

Nine-month-old child among 6 fresh COVID-19 cases in Chandigarh

Six more persons, including a nine-month-old child, tested positive for coronavirus in Chandigarh on Wednesday, taking the tally in the union territory to 446. Four members of a family in sector 50 here contracted the infection, as per the ...

CISF personnel succumbs to COVID-19, 26th death in paramilitary forces

A 35-year-old Central Industrial Security Force CISF personnel has succumbed to coronavirus, taking the total number of fatalities in the paramilitary force due to the infection to eight, officials said on Wednesday. This is also the 26th d...

Turkey asks EU to correct 'mistake' of travel list exclusion

Turkey said on Wednesday it is disappointed by the European Unions decision to exclude it from a list of countries recommended for non-essential travel and called on the bloc to correct the mistake as soon as possible.The Turkish Foreign Mi...

Pakistan temporarily suspends PUBG game

Pakistan on Wednesday temporarily banned the Uber-popular online battle game PlayerUnknowns Battlegrounds, known also as PUBG. The decision has been taken as the game has been termed as addictive and detrimental to players health, according...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020