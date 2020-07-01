Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ahead of Bihar assembly polls, BJP’s Bhupendra Yadav calls on CM Nitish Kumar

“The party cadres had, similarly, urged Yadav to clinch a deal for the assembly polls in which the BJP and JD(U) contest an equal number of seats after setting aside a certain number for the LJP,” sources said. Bihar has a 243-member legislative assembly.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 01-07-2020 23:03 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 22:53 IST
Ahead of Bihar assembly polls, BJP’s Bhupendra Yadav calls on CM Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday met BJP national general secretary Bhupendra Yadav at his official residence here, a development that assumes significance in the backdrop of the state assembly polls being around the corner. According to BJP sources, the meeting was "confidential" though Yadav had indicated before leaving for 1, Anney Marg that he would broach the issue of sharing of seats among all NDA partners in the upcoming elections. Nitish Kumar heads the JD(U), an NDA constituent. Notably, Yadav is on a Bihar tour that is likely to span over 10 days. Earlier, he had met Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) national president Chirag Paswan at the latter's Delhi residence on Saturday last.

The BJP leader is understood to have assured the LJP chief that his party, the smallest coalition partner in the state, will get a fair deal in the Vidhan Sabha polls. "The LJP has also expressed the desire to have greater representation in the state legislative council, where it has one MLC," sources said, adding the BJP may accommodate Paswan's party when seats against which members are to be nominated, are filled up.

The party had two MLCs the previous year, though one of them, LJP founder Ram Vilas Paswan's brother Pashupati Kumar Paras got elected to the Lok Sabha last year. Altogether, 12 such seats are at present vacant and, the BJP sources said, "We wish to persuade the Janata Dal (United) to agree to a formula in which both parties get an equal share of the pie. "The party cadres had, similarly, urged Yadav to clinch a deal for the assembly polls in which the BJP and JD(U) contest an equal number of seats after setting aside a certain number for the LJP," sources said.

Bihar has a 243-member legislative assembly. The BJP sources agreed that it was a contentious issue since Kumar has got the nod from Union Home Minister Amit Shah for heading the NDA charge in the assembly polls. The JD(U) is said to be wary of such a formula as it suspects that if the BJP ends up winning a greater number of seats, it may renege on the promise made by Shah and insist on having its own chief minister. However, the BJP sources insisted that the demand for an equal share in the assembly polls has stemmed from the "sacrifice" it made in the general elections last year.

"We had won 22 seats in the 2014 elections. The LJP was with us back then and the JD(U) was contesting independently. Nonetheless, when we fought together in 2019, we agreed to contest 17 seats, giving as many to the JD(U). Party cadres do not want the leadership to be seen as yielding too much to the JD(U)," they said.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

India invites Dutch firms for investments in healthcare, agri sectors

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

Nigerian model Dimssoo accuses Beyonce for cultural misrepresentation of Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

American anxiety over coronavirus spikes along with record high cases -poll

Anxiety over the coronavirus is rising among Americans along with new COVID-19 cases, reaching the highest level in more than a month, a ReutersIpsos poll showed on Wednesday, a day after the biggest single-day jump in U.S. infections since...

Military deployed in Ethiopian capital after more than 80 killed in protests

The military was deployed in the Ethiopian capital on Wednesday, as armed gangs roamed neighbourhoods in a second day of unrest that has claimed more than 80 lives and deepened political divisions in Prime Minister Abiy Ahmeds political hea...

Turkey asks EU to correct 'mistake' of travel list exclusion

Turkey said on Wednesday it is disappointed by the European Unions decision to exclude it from a list of countries recommended for non-essential travel and called on the bloc to correct the mistake as soon as possible.The Turkish Foreign Mi...

Decomposed body of Delhi police constable found

The decomposed body of a Delhi Police constable was found hanging from a tree on Wednesday, an official said. The deceased, Prince Solanki 26, was posted with the 7th battalion. He went missing from Palam on June 28, police said. The bod...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020