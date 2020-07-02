Delhi BJP chief hails PM Modi's pro-poor initiatives

Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta on Thursday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for various welfare initiatives of his government to help the poor, including migrant workers, women and farmers, during the crisis triggered by coronavirus. The extension of the Garib Kalyan Anna Yojna by the prime minister till November will benefit 80 crore people, including 70 lakh in Delhi. The scheme will receive a shot in the arm after the implementation of the ‘one nation one ration card’ plan, Gupta said in a press briefing.

He said over 20 lakh women in Delhi have been benefited with direct cash transfers of total Rs 305 crore in their Jan Dhan accounts during three months of lockdown. Also, over 12,000 farmers in Delhi were benefited under the Kisan Samman Nidhi during the period, Gupta added.