Delhi BJP chief hails PM Modi's pro-poor initiatives
Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta on Thursday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for various welfare initiatives of his government to help the poor, including migrant workers, women and farmers, during the crisis triggered by coronavirus. The extension of the Garib Kalyan Anna Yojna by the prime minister till November will benefit 80 crore people, including 70 lakh in Delhi. The scheme will receive a shot in the arm after the implementation of the ‘one nation one ration card’ plan, Gupta said in a press briefing.
