Deplore decision by Centre asking Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to vacate house, BJP engaged in vendetta politics: Ghulam Nabi Azad

Accusing the BJP of engaging in "vendetta" politics, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad on Thursday criticised the Centre for asking Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to vacate her government accommodation. "I strongly deplore decision taken by the BJP Govt asking Priyanka Gandhi to vacate her house. BJP is engaged in vendetta politics - 1st they scaled down security of Gandhi family & now her house. How many non-MP BJP leaders are staying in bigger Govt. Bungalows in New Delhi?" Azad tweeted.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has been asked to vacate her government accommodation in Delhi by August 1 with a government notice stating that her allotment stands cancelled from Wednesday. In a letter to Priyanka Gandhi, the Directorate of Estates under the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs asked her to vacate the bungalow on Lodi Road as she no longer has Special Protection Group (SPG) security.

"Consequent upon withdrawal of SPG protection and grant of Z+ security cover by Ministry of Home Affairs, which does not have provision for allotment/retention of government accommodation on security grounds to you, the allotment of Type 6B house number 35, Lodhi Estate, New Delhi is hereby cancelled with effect from July 1. One month concessional period on the same rent up to August 1 is allowed as per rules," said the notice. "It is, therefore, advised to vacate the house on or before August 1. Any stay beyond August 1 will attract damage charges/penal rent as per rules," it added. (ANI)